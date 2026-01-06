Devin Booker's Nike Blazer Low Honors the Detroit Tigers

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker debuted his second signature basketball shoe with Nike earlier this season. While the Nike Book 2 has garnered most of the attention, Booker had an incredible sneaker collaboration with Nike drop earlier today.

The Devin Booker x Nike Blazer Low 'Safety Orange and Blue Void' colorway is a tribute to the NBA All-Star's favorite MLB team. The Grand Rapids native is a Detroit Tigers fan and used an iconic silhouette to show love to his team.

Surprisingly, the lifestyle sneakers did not sell out on launch day. Below are official pictures and shopping details for Booker's Nike Blazer Low collaboration.

Shopping Information

The Devin Booker x Nike Blazer Low 'Safety Orange and Blue Void' colorway. | Nike

The Devin Booker x Nike Blazer Low 'Safety Orange and Blue Void' dropped at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 6.

Online shoppers can still buy the casual shoes for $135 in adult sizes exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app. Frugal sneakerheads can monitor sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT for price drops, but retail price is hard to beat.

Design Details

The Devin Booker x Nike Blazer Low 'Safety Orange and Blue Void' colorway. | Nike

Booker's Nike Blazer Low features a tiger-inspired upper consisting of Safety Orange and Blue Void. Nike and Booker branding appear throughout the shoe, while the Tigers logo pops off the lateral heel.

The shoes come with three pairs of laces: Safety Orange, Blue Void, and White.

According to Nike's product description, "Devin Booker reps The Mitten, loud and proud. This special edition Blazer Low pays homage to his home state by sporting the iconic old English D that's recognizable to any baseball fan."

Devin Booker x Nike

The Devin Booker x Nike Blazer Low 'Safety Orange and Blue Void' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Book 2 is an exciting option for hoopers, but it is hard to wear basketball shoes casually (although if any signature line can pull it off, it's the Nike Book line). The Nike Blazer Low is a casual sneaker that is easy to wear anywhere.

We are just a few days into 2026, and Booker has had multiple sneaker drops. Fans can expect another exciting year from Booker and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.

The Devin Booker x Nike Blazer Low 'Safety Orange and Blue Void' colorway. | Nike

