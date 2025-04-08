GOAT Marketing: How Jordan Brand Won NCAA Men's Basketball Championship
Last night was a classic college basketball game that was the perfect finale for the NCAA men's basketball season. The Florida Gators narrowly defeated the Houston Cougars 65-63.
Florida gets another banner, and Houston further solidifies itself as an elite program. However, the biggest winner was Jordan Brand.
Not only are both schools sponsored by Jordan Brand, but the iconic company made the most of the moment.
Before the game started, Jordan Brand continued its 40 Years of Greatness campaign by celebrating another championship with a stellar video. Check it in the Instagram post below.
The ad spotlighted recent championships won by Jordan Brand athletes in the past calendar year.
Jayson Tatum leading the Boston Celtics to an NBA Championship, Mookie Betts guiding the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series victory, and Jalen Hurts powering the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl championship.
During the game, both teams wore the latest Jordan Brand basketball shoes in player-exclusive colorways featuring their school colors.
It's no surprise that Tatum's most popular choice was Tatum's third signature sneaker — the Jordan Tatum 3.
On the sidelines, both coaches rocked retro Air Jordan sneakers. Houston's Kelvin Sampson wore the Air Jordan 3 in the "Fire Red" colorway, and Florida's Todd Golden wore the Air Jordan 4 in the "Midnight Navy" colorway.
Sampson and Golden lacing up Air Jordans is even more proof that the iconic kicks look good on anyone in any social setting.
But wearing them in the National Championship Game is legendary. Last night's game might have been the strongest from a sneaker standpoint in college basketball history.
After the final buzzer sounded and the confetti flew through the air, Jordan Brand kept its foot on the gas. Jumpman's official social media accounts immediately rolled out two pitch-perfect posts celebrating Florida's championship.
The first post was a black and white picture of Florida's bench celebrating with bold red font, "ONLY GATORS GET OUT ALIVE."
The caption read, "Back to the top of the hoops food chain. @gatorsmbk are apex predators."
The second post was a hype video highlighting Florida's run through March Madness. The caption simply read, "Only Gators come out alive." Check out the Instagram video below.
Since Michael Jordan first stepped on the court, he set the standard for greatness that continues to inspire athletes across all sports.
With another championship this year, Jordan Brand reinforced its growing influence and powerful legacy.
After 40 years of greatness, it's clear that championships run in the family. When champions rise, the Jumpman soars with them—across every sport, in every season.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the college basketball world and beyond.
