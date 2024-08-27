Naomi Osaka is Making Tennis Shoes Cool Again at the US Open
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Few tennis players in the 21st century have had a more compelling journey than Naomi Osaka. After missing all of last year, the four-time Grand Slam Champion has made a strong return in 2024.
But at this point in the 26-year-old's career, it's about more than tennis. Osaka is focused on building her brand while remaining true to herself. One of the ways she is doing that is with her fashion choices.
While many tennis fans are understandably focused on Osaka's sartorial style, others are focused on her Nike tennis shoes. Osaka is literally putting a bow on the kicks she is wearing at the US Open. In the process, she is making performance tennis shoes cool again.
So far in the US Open, Osaka has worn the Nike Zoom GP Challenge 1 in a player-exclusive white and green colorway. Fans can choose from similar colorways for $160 in adult sizes on the Nike website. Unfortunately, none of them come with a bow attached to the heels.
Additionally, Nike has released multiple player-exclusive colorways in Osaka's name over the years, some of which are available at a discount on her section of the Nike website.
Currently, there is no release information on Osaka's tennis shoes from the US Open. Like the bow on her shoes, we will keep our fingers crossed for a future release. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their sneaker news from tennis and beyond.