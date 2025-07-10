Lil Wayne Goes Wild Over Kyrie Irving's $125 ANTA Sneakers
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving not only has one of the best signature basketball shoe lines in the NBA, but his lifestyle sneaker line is equally exciting.
Since taking over as ANTA's Chief Creative Officer, Irving has elevated the brand to new levels of popularity in the United States, and that is now transcending the basketball court.
This week, legendary rapper Lil Wayne posted a reaction video where he gushed over Irving's lifestyle kicks and expressed a desire to collaborate on future designs.
Luckily for fans, these amazing kicks are affordable and easy to buy. Irving gifted Weezy the ANTA Hélà Style "Roots" in the Brown colorway. Online shoppers can buy the shoes for $125 in adult sizes at ANTA.com.
The casual shoes are a fusion of heritage, love, and versatility, crafted for everyday style. They were designed exclusively for Irving as a signature lifestyle sneaker that balances elegance and impact.
That is not the only exciting news this week for Irving's sneaker empire. His second signature hoop shoe, the ANTA KAI 2, is dropping in the "Sun" colorway at Noon EST on Friday, July 11.
Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $125 in adult sizes on the ANTA website and FEATURE.
The ANTA Kai 2 "Sun" channels the orange glow of sunlight and is inspired by the sun's first light and the pull of the moon. This represents Irving's philosophy that humanity and nature coexist in balance.
In celebration of the NBA Summer League, ANTA and FEATURE will host an exclusive gifting suite inside a three-bedroom duplex at the Encore, Las Vegas.
This elevated space will preview the ANTA KAI 2 "SUN" with premium displays, immersive storytelling, and curated interactions for athletes, influencers, and media.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
The Air Jordan 3 "Rare Air" is $40 off at Foot Locker.
Reebok unveils Angel Reese's first signature basketball shoe.
Nike unveils Sabrina Ionescu's third signature sneaker.
Nike launches Giannis Antetokounmpo's 7th signature shoe.
Stephen Curry and De'Aaron Fox kick off the 2025 Curry Brand World Tour.