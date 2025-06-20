Kyrie Irving Unveils the ANTA KAI 2 "White Phantom"
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is continuing his knee rehabilitation this off-season by working out his body, mind, and soul. As always, Irving is sharing his mindset and creative side with the world through his sneakers.
Earlier today, fans got their first look at the ANTA KAI 2 "White Phantom" colorway. According to the product description, "Grace is in transition, like a butterfly threading the chaos; the 'White Phantom' isn't just a colorway—it's a mindset in motion."
The ANTA KAI 2 "White Phantom" drops at Noon EST on Wednesday, June 25. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $125 in adult sizes exclusively on ANTA.com.
Sporting a pristine white upper, the colorway captures the quiet danger of Irving in transition. He is a phantom moving through the seams of the defense. His movement is poetry; this sneaker is the page, according to ANTA.
Meanwhile, Icy silver accents on the tongue and logos evoke light on steel, glinting under arena lights. But it's what lies beneath that defines the transformation. The luminous green outsole glows in the dark, "built for players who shine brightest when everything's on the line" reads the press release.
One of Irving's main beliefs is inscribed inside the shoe: "You don't stop playing because you grow old; you grow old because you stop playing."
The reinforced knit upper offers dynamic containment, while the responsive NitroEdge foam midsole provides explosive energy return with each step. Lastly, the multi-angle traction pattern is engineered for fast stops, pivots, and first steps.
According to ANTA, the "White Phantom" colorway isn't about looking back. It's about staying in motion, forever hungry for the next possession. Irving's second signature sneaker has already released in a handful of colorways, and all of them have been hits with hoopers.
