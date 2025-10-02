Kyrie Irving's New "Yin & Yang" Sneakers Bring Balance to Life
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving‘s signature line with ANTA is one of the most innovative partnerships in the sneaker world. Combining creative designs with comfort and cutting-edge technology, the collaboration has been firing on all cylinders.
It has also provided a blueprint to empower NBA players in the footwear industry. Irving has launched multiple sneaker lines for on and off the basketball court.
For their latest release, Irving and Anta dropped the Hélà Style “Roots: Yin & Yang” pack on October 1. Online shoppers can buy each colorway for $125 in adult sizes at Anta.com and in stores at Foot Locker, Hibbett, Scheels, Shoe Palace, as well as other sneaker retailers.
The Yin colorway (Black) represents the importance of depth, grounding, shadow, and power. Meanwhile, the Yang colorway (White) is for clarity, light, flow, and possibility.
The Hélà Style “Roots” is Kyrie’s cultural blueprint, “a silhouette stitched with heritage, family, and identity. The new Yin & Yang editions channel the philosophy of duality.
Paying tribute to his heritage, “Roots: Yin & Yang” collection inspires balance, drawing from the duality and harmony of life. Also, “the design reflects Irving’s personal journey and cultural roots, merging the performance innovation of ANTA with a spiritual aesthetic.”
A fusion of heritage, love, and versatility-crafted for everyday style and designed exclusively for Irving. The ANTA Hélà Style “Roots” is a signature lifestyle sneaker that balances elegance and impact.
Since signing with Anta, not only has Irving released his own signature collection, but as ANTA's Chief Creative Officer, he’s also signed other NBA players to the brand. Caris LeVert of the Detroit Pistons, Derrick Jones Jr. of the Los Angeles Clippers, and Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks are now a part of the brand.
"These guys are my brothers, players I've shared the journey with. Together, we aim to inspire the future of basketball and create a legacy that resonates globally," Irving said at the time of the announcement.
With Kyrie Irving's leadership and the addition of rising NBA stars, ANTA Basketball is out to inspire the next generation of players and fans with their one-of-a-kind shoes.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Footwear News
Ja Morant says he has the "number one shoe in the world."
Tyrese Haliburton says he has the best signature shoe in the NBA.
Just 800 pairs? The Nike LeBron 23 is rumored to be extremely limited.
Jalen Green turns down a multi-year sneaker deal.
Kyrie Irving pays tribute to Klay Thompson with new sneakers.