Paolo Banchero Puts Magical Spin on Jayson Tatum's Sneakers

On Friday night, the Orlando Magic defeated the Boston Celtics 123-110 in the group stage of the NBA Cup. Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum is out of the lineup, but not out of the conversation among sneakerheads.

Magic power forward Paolo Banchero provided 15 points and nine rebounds, while also doing a solid favor for Jordan Brand and Tatum. Banchero debuted the Jordan Tatum 4 in a player-exclusive colorway to match the Magic's new statement edition uniforms. Check out the Instagram post from Sole Retriever below for a detailed look at the magical kicks.

Banchero is a Jordan Brand athlete who does not yet have his own sneaker line, but he does have a signature logo. The 'PB5' logo made its debut while Banchero and other Jordan Brand athletes toured China.

Banchero's player-exclusive colorway was nothing short of exquisite. White side panels stood out next to a cosmic blue upper with black and white pinstripes on the heels. The "Paolo" tag with the Magic logo provided the finishing touch on the sweet style.

The Jordan Tatum 4 launched last month and has since dropped in multiple colorways. Online shoppers can choose from a few general-release colorways available in full-family sizing ($55-$130) at Nike.com.

The Jordan Tatum 4 is the lightest shoe in the Jumpman line. The model is built close to the foot for responsive, propulsive movement. Its S-Seam Strobel wraps the foot for fluidity and control.

Meanwhile, the forefoot Zoom Air delivers explosive energy return. The stability shank supports deep-game performance and quick transitions. The material mix on the upper reduces heat and maintains freshness. Lastly, the multi-traction outsole enhances grip and responsiveness.

Unfortunately for fans, Banchero's Magic-themed sneakers will not be released to the public. However, Jordan Brand has released some of his player-exclusive colorways in the past. So, let us speak it into existence.

While basketball fans eagerly await Tatum's return to the hardwood, they can expect more fire colorways of his fourth signature sneaker. It might just be Banchero carrying the line in the meantime. The Magic's uniforms do lend themselves nicely to the silhouette.

