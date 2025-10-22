Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Debuts Converse SHAI 001 'Banner' on NBA Opening Night
The Oklahoma City Thunder tip off the NBA regular season and their title defense tonight. But first comes one final celebration from last season's Championship.
For the first time since the organization relocated, they held a ring ceremony followed by the unveiling of the championship banner. The players even rock white and gold warmups tonight, and Converse is capitalizing on the moment.
Last season, Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander debuted his first signature Converse basketball shoe. Gilgeous-Alexander wore the Converse SHAI 001 en route to earning the NBA regular season and NBA Finals MVP honors.
The Converse SHAI 001 has been a smash hit, entering the season as the hottest hoop shoe in the NBA. The model launched in the 'Butter' colorway, followed by three 'Family' colorways - all of them sold out quickly online and in stores.
While hoopers and fans loved the monochromatic colorways of the Converse SHAI 001, Gilgeous-Alexander is rocking a two-toned design tonight. The reigning MVP just hit the court in the 'Banner' colorway.
The white and gold design is a player-exclusive colorway celebrating Oklahoma City's ring ceremony and banner night. Best of all, it helps tip off the new season in Gilgeous-Alexander's signature fashion.
The silhouette sports a cloud white upper complemented by a metallic gold base. Gilgeous-Alexander's signature logo pops off the white tongue in gold to provide the finishing touch to the championship-quality shoe.
Gilgeous-Alexander entered the Paycom Center wearing an all-white ensemble. He wore the Isolation Tactical Vest he co-designed with Canada Goose ($850 online) with an unreleased all-white colorway of the Converse SHAI 001, which excited fans. Now, the 'Banner' colorway is going to break sneaker blogs everywhere.
In addition to being a signature athlete, Gilgeous-Alexander is the Creative Director of Converse Basketball. After starting his career with Nike, he switched to Converse and eventually signed a massive contract extension in April 2024.
Engineered for expression, each SHAI 001 colorway carries elite-level performance technology. Tech specs include radial traction pattern for multidirectional control, forefoot Zoom Air cushioning for responsive energy return, and over-lasted midsole for enhanced stability and balance.
Currently, every colorway of Gilgeous-Alexander's debut hoop shoe has sold out. However, fans can expect more styles to drop throughout this NBA season.
Oklahoma City's title defense begins tonight, and fans can expect another exciting season from Gilgeous-Alexander and Converse. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.