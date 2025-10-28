AEW Star Eyeing A Reunion With TNA World Champion Mike Santana
The duo of Mike Santana and Ortiz were a tag team fans could see all around the independent scene in the early 2010s. They would eventually make it to Impact Wrestling in 2017, being rechristened as the updated Latin American Exchange.
Their success in Impact, one that saw them become four-time Impact World Tag Team Champions, would get them to All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Unfortunately, they wouldn't see the same success as they did in Impact, with the team splitting up in 2024 and Santana leaving for TNA Wrestling, where he has since become a World Champion.
Ortiz made an appearance on Wombreezy's podcast and had some things to say about his tag team with Santana and their possible future.
Ortiz on future with Santana
"I’m a believer too in ‘never say never’ because anything could happen, the stars align in the right way, and it makes all the sense in the world for it to happen. So yeah there’s definitely a part of me that says yes right away, and there’s a part of me that’s hesitant. But definitely I think so maybe, who knows? Maybe when we’re old and grizzled."- Ortiz [H/T WrestleTalk]
Around the time of their split, several reports emerged indicating that the two were experiencing difficulties working together. After disbanding, they had a singles match against each other on AEW Rampage, which saw Santana pick up the victory before leaving the company.
Proud & Powerful Should Have Held AEW Tag Gold
The run these guys had in AEW was impressive as they became one of the more essential tag teams in the division despite never holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships. One of their best performances was the Parking Lot Fight they had against Best Friends, Chuck Taylor and Trent on Dynamite in 2020.
Ortiz claims that there were plans to put the titles on him and Santana at some point, but for one reason or another, those plans never came to be.
“It was supposed to happen a couple of times, but due to certain circumstances, it just didn’t happen. Some out of our control, you know what I mean? Especially the first time. Fate kind of took it another way. And, honestly, that’s a true story. There were plans to put the titles on us, but it didn’t work out that way.”- Ortiz [H/T WrestleTalk]
If Ortiz is right and a reunion between these two former partners ever comes to be, fans are going to have to wait, as Ortiz still has about a year on his AEW deal, and it doesn't seem Santana will be returning to the promotion anytime soon.
