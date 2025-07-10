Absent AEW Star Reportedly Backstage At Recent Tapings
Will an absent AEW star be returning to television soon?
It’s the biggest week of the year for the company, as it gets set for AEW All In: Texas on Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
There are a plethora of huge matches on the card, including ‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega for the inaugural AEW Unified Championship.
Could All In: Texas also feature the return of an absent star?
According to WrestleVotes, Jack Perry has been backstage at recent AEW television tapings, which could hint at a potential plans for the former TNT Champion. Perry last wrestled at Wrestle Dynasty in January, where he lost to Yota Tsuji in an IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match.
He hasn’t appeared on weekly AEW television since the November 11 edition of Collision. Perry lost the AEW TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear on November 23.
Perry had previously been aligned with The Young Bucks as part of The Elite, and even played a huge role in their attack on AEW president Tony Khan on an April 2024 edition of Dynamite.
Perhaps Perry could re-join the duo at All: In Texas, as they will team up to face Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.
If The Young Bucks win, Strickland and Ospreay can’t challenge for the AEW World Championship for one year.
If Strickland and Ospreay earn the victory, The Young Bucks will be stripped of their EVP status in AEW.
