Marina Shafir Reveals What Makes Her Stand Out In AEW

Marina Shafir has been a part of AEW since 2021, but 2025 was her breakout year in the company.

In 2025, Shafir competed alongside Megan Bayne for the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships in the first-ever women's tag team tournament in company history. She also participated and shone in the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match.

Shafir's greatest move of 2025? Joining Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. Moxley and his Death Riders rode roughshod over AEW throughout 2025 and terrorized much of the roster both physically and emotionally.

Marina Shafir says she's good at "f****** people up"

"Timeless" Toni Storm confronted Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir last week to share the stipulation of the Women's Tag Title tournament semifinal. | All Elite Wrestling

Shafir very much found herself as a performer as part of The Death Riders in 2025. In a new interview with Renee Paquette, Shafir opened up on what she's best at and what her purpose is in AEW moving forward.

"I’m good at f***ing people up. I’m just good at f***ing people up. I’m good at standing my f***ing ground and I’ve always wanted to draw something out of the women that was feral and messy and dirty. I feel like that is my purpose here.” Marina Shafir

On a roster full of strong wrestlers, Shafir said she brings something different to the table and the ring in terms of her style. Shafir said that finding that voice and leaning into what she does best was a big step in her development as a performer.

“I’m not a flashy, flippy toy. I’m a f***ing G.I. Jane f***ing character. I’m just very different from the rest of the roster and I needed to understand that that was special in itself and just learn how to fortify that and not just completely go left and start doing s**t that I’m not good at. Marina Shafir

Marina Shafir is a former MMA fighter, but joined the WWE in 2018. She made her debut at the first-ever all-women's WWE PPV, Evolution, where she helped Shayna Baszler retain the NXT Women's Championship against Kairi Sane.

MORE: Chelsea Green Reveals Her One Request For WWE And Netflix



Shafir joined AEW in 2021 and made her debut on AEW Dark. She went on a long winning streak that ended with a TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill.

Currently in AEW, Shafir is embroiled in a feud with Toni Storm. Both women wrestled on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, but the match ended in a no-contest. Their rivalry began in the Blood and Guts match that both participated in last year.

The Latest On WWE,AEW, & More

John Cena Explains Why Loss To Gunther Was The 'Perfect End' To His WWE Career

Update On Tiffany Stratton's Injury Status And Return To WWE Television

AJ Lee Pens Emotional Tribute To Larry The Dog

Seth Rollins Lands New On-Air Role With Netflix