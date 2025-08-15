Wrestling On FanNation

Ace Austin Signs With AEW, Debuts At Cincinnati Collision Tapings

The 28-year-old was a multi-time champion in TNA before becoming a free agent in May.

Lyric Swinton

Former TNA X-Division Champion Ace Austin is All Elite.
Former TNA X-Division Champion Ace Austin is All Elite. / TNA Wrestling

Ace Austin is officially All Elite.

At this week's Collision tapings in Cincinnati, OH, Austin was offered a contract by AEW CEO Tony Khan after having a match with Ricochet, according to The Takedown on SI's Rick Ucchino. Ace Austin is a native of Dayton, OH which is about an hour away from Cincinnati.

After being a member of the TNA roster since 2019, Austin departed from the company in May and entered free agency. While with TNA, the 28-year-old was successful in both singles and tag team competition. He is a former three-time X-Division Champion, and alongside Chris Bey, he was a three-time TNA World Tag Team Champion as part of ABC.

ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) as Impact World Tag Team Champions.
ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) as Impact World Tag Team Champions. / TNA Wrestling

In 2022, Austin participated in NJPW Best of the Super Jr. 29, finishing with five wins and four losses. While in Japan for the tournament, Ace Austin accepted an invitation to join the Bullet Club stable. It remains to be seen if he'll be aligned with Bullet Club in AEW.

Currently, AEW's branch of the stable, also known as the Bang Bang Gang, includes Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Jay White, with the latter two currently on the shelf with injuries.

During his summer as a free agent, Austin has remained busy competing in indie promotions including Wrestling REVOLVER, Revolution Pro, and the Scott D'Amore-led Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

Ace Austin's AEW debut will air this Saturday on Collision on TNT and HBO Max at 8 p.m. EST.

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

AEW Dynamite Results (8/13/25): MJF vs Page Official, Cope And Christian Reunite, Ospreay Returns

Legendary Tag Team Reunion Set For AEW Forbidden Door

Top AEW Star Reveals Contract Extension With Company

TNA Open To Moving And Opposing AEW As Part Of Media Rights Discussions (Exclusive)

Published
Lyric Swinton
LYRIC SWINTON

Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.

Home/AEW