AEW Collision SPOILERS [8/16/25]: Match Results From Taped Cincinnati Show
The road to Forbidden Door has one more stop in Cincinnati, OH as AEW Collision will emanate from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center along the banks of the Ohio River this week.
Queen City native Jon Moxley will once again be in action in front of his hometown fans as he teams with everyone's least favorite member of the Death Riders, Wheeler Yuta, to take on the team of Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight.
A ticket to London is on the line as Hechicero, Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness battle it out for the right to challenge Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door, and there's a massive 4-Way Match in the Women's Division as well.
The August 16 edition of AEW Collision was taped Thursday night (8/14) and will air at it's normal 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) timeslot on TNT. The following spoilers are courtesy of The Takedown on SI and are limited in scope.
AEW Collision 8/16 Match Results:
- AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm kicked off the show with another hilarious promo, but was soon attacked by Athena and Billie Starkz. They had her down and out as Athena demanded respect from the crowd. Mina Shirakawa made a surprise appearance to chase off Athena and Starkz. Toni would thank Mina with a kiss.
- Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler attacked Bandido backstage and stole his mask. Brody King entered the fray and fought FTR out to the ring. King had the upper hand until Big Stoke threw talcum powder in his eyes and FTR dropped him with the Shatter Machine
- Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta defeated Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight. JetSpeed scored multiple near falls on Yuta, but a distraction by Marina Shafir allowed Wheeler to hit a low blow on Bailey and roll him into a bridged pinning combination for the win.
- Ricochet defeated Ace Austin. The Dayton, Ohio native had an incredible showing, and nearly overcame interference by The Gates of Agony to pull off the upset. Ricochet would ultimately put Austin away with the Spirit Gun. AEW President Tony Khan would emerge after the match was over and sign Ace Austin to an All Elite Wrestling contract.
- Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly defeated Blake Christian and Lee Johnson after connecting with their leg sweep, clothesline combo on Johnson. O’Reilly promised to celebrate with some Skyline Chili.
- Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart, Penelope Ford and Anna Jay to win the $100,000 Fatal 4-Way Match, getting Hart to tap to a leg scissor submission.
- Megan Bayne, Thekla, Skye Blue, Tay Melo and Queen Aminata all got involved in a post match brawl. Harley Cameron would then return to a massive ovation to even the odds and help chase off the heels.
- Juice Robinson defeated Bryan Keith with the Juice is Loose.
- Anthony Bowens went off on Renee Paquette when she began asking about Max Caster during his interview time.
- Nigel McGuinness defeated Daniel Garcia, Hechicero and Lee Moriarty in the main event Fatal 4-Way Match. McGuinness will now face Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door, winning a technical wrestling showcase by getting Moriarty to tap out before Garcia could get Hechicero to give up to the Sharp Shooter. After the match was over, Nigel asked Daniel Garcia to be in his corner at Forbidden Door and he agreed to be there.
