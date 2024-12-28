Adam Cole Comments On Bizarre Toni Storm Return To AEW
Adam Cole wants to see Toni Storm get back to being Toni Storm.
In an interview with Going Ringside, Cole commented on Storm's bizarre return to AEW -- one in which she apparently has amnesia.
“I don’t know what’s going on with Toni Storm." Adam Cole said. "Clearly, she went through a very traumatic thing, so maybe she’s trying to process all of that. Yeah, I don’t know. I hope Toni Storm figures out what is going on with Toni Storm soon because she’s very talented."
Storm returned to AEW earlier this month after being away from the company since AEW All In. At All In, Storm lost her AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May. At that time, Storm was entrenched inside of her "Timeless" gimmick.
Storm returned to AEW on Dynamite, but was dressed in her old gear and sporting her original AEW personality and character. In interviews, Storm made it clear that she has no recollection of her time in AEW up until this point. She doesn't remember her world title runs, matches she's had, or wins she's secured.
Cole is scheduled to wrestle on the AEW Worlds End PPV event against MJF. MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring will be on the line. Other announced matches include Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy, Jay White, and Adam Page, May defending her AEW Women's World Championship against Thunder Rosa, and the final three matches of the 2024 Continental Classic.
AEW Worlds End will air live on PPV and TrillerTV on Saturday night.
