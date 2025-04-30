Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal Choose Their WWE GOATs
Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal know their graps.
During a recent episode of GOAT Talk for Complex, The Accountant 2's dynamic duo were asked to name a litany of GOATs from various artforms. One of which just so happened to be WWE wrestlers.
Their choices did not disappoint.
Right out of the gate, Bernthal comes in hot, "Oh man, I gotta couple on that one," before riffing off a who's who of '80s superstars, much to Affleck's delight.
"I would say the Junkyard Dog. The J Y motherf***ing D. I would say Hillbilly Jim. I really liked Macho Man and I also really liked Rowdy Roddy Piper," Bernthal answers as Affleck hollers back "THE J Y D!" in excitable admiration.
When the question shifts back to Affleck, the two-time Academy Award winner answers, "I was gonna go Ric Flair. Piper's great. Sergeant Slaughter, The Iron Sheik," before Bernthal interjects with a shout for Big John Studd and, unpredictably, a segue into a conspiracy theory involving Leaping Lanny Poffo.
"That's a conspiracy theory. You know Leaping Lanny Poffo? He passed and that's Randy Savage's brother, you know that? They were brothers, they were both wrestlers and it's kind of a conspiracy theory about what happened to him."- Jon Bernthal
Bernthal, pretty hilariously, does not divulge what the conspiracy theory is regarding Poffo. However, his knowledge of the squared circle should come as no surprise, given the fact he is Kurt Angle's nephew-in-law via his marriage to Angle's niece, Erin.
Affleck and Bernthal go onto name their GOAT Batmans ("Clooney with the nipples" is an outrageous shout from Affleck, by the way. Nothing but respect), TV personalities and rappers among other categories. However, if there's one thing any of us take from this segment, it's that we desperately need Jon Bernthal to be the leading man in a Macho Man biopic, right?
Then again, if he can channel the same energy he displayed in the dinner table scene from the 'Fishes' episode of The Bear, The Punisher star would also be a shoo-in to play The Ultimate Warrior, should he so wish.
