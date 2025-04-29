Wrestling On FanNation

Backstage Report On What The Future Holds For Seth Rollins' New WWE Stable

Are there any plans to add new members to Seth Rollins stable in WWE? A new report may disappoint some online fantasy bookers out there.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on Raw
Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on Raw / WWE.com

Seth Rollins has called his new alliance with Paul Heyman and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker the future of professional wrestling.

The trio joined forces over WrestleMania weekend and immediately gave fans an Evolution vibe, with Rollins assuming the role that was occupied by Triple H in the iconic stable and Breakker that of Batista or Randy Orton. But as Rollins said Monday night on Raw, the WWE Universe should be looking toward the future and not the past.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has spoken to those behind the scenes in WWE who say the goal of Rollins' new stable is not to emulate, but rather break new ground.

"We’re told that it isn’t intended to draw any comparisons," Ross Sapp reported Tuesday evening. "One WWE source near the creative of the situation told us they watched the Fightful Raw review and echoed the sentiment that the stable should become one that other stables in the future get compared to, as opposed to following a previous template."

MORE: Triple H Confirms John Cena For Upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa

As is standard protocol anytime a new faction is formed, questions begin to surface regarding membership. There's one dream scenario making the rounds on social media that would see a heel Becky Lynch join forces with her now bad guy husband, but that appears to be nothing more than fantasy booking.

Ross Sapp said that plan as of WrestleMania weekend was for the group to consist of Heyman, Rollins and Breakker only. No new additions for the time being, but as they often do, plans can change down the line. So stay tuned.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker
Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on Raw / WWE.com

