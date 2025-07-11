AEW All In Texas 2025 Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW All In Texas 2025 will go down as one of the biggest and most important pay-per-views in the company's six year history.
In front of a record breaking North American crowd of over 20,000 at Globe Life Field, titles will be on the line and the entire landscape of All Elite Wrestling will be altered like never before.
The AEW World Championship hangs in the balance in the main event as Jon Moxley will defend against Hangman Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. Page earned the opportunity with a win over Will Ospreay in the Owen Hart Cup Finals at AEW Double Or Nothing in May.
The redemption journey of Hangman has been among the most compelling and riveting stories told in pro wrestling this year and everything comes to a head as he challenges for the top prize in the company against one of the most dominant champions ever.
Moxley and his Death Riders stable have had a "death grip" on AEW since he won the title in October last year and looks to continue his dominance against a man who knows how to beat him in a Texas Death Match.
The story of Hangman will forever be linked to and connected with that of Swerve Strickland, which has become an underlying part of the build to this match.
Will Swerve put their issues aside to help Page bring the AEW World Title back to the light? Or will Moxley retain and continue his reign of terror?
Before that main event clash, Strickland will team with Will Ospreay against The Young Bucks in a high stakes tag team encounter. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson put up their EVP titles, while if Swerve and Ospreay lose, they will not get a shot at the AEW World Title for one year.
The Bucks have been a thorn in the side of Swerve since returning at AEW Dynasty in April. While Strickland led a team to victory over The Bucks and The Death Riders in Anarchy In The Arena at Double Or Nothing, the hostilities have only heated up.
After The Young Bucks delivered a thumbtack superkick that Ospreay stepped in front of Swerve for at AEW Summer Blockbuster, the stage was set for this tag team showdown where the future of the main event picture could be completely altered.
In the biggest women's match in the promotion's history, Timeless Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against TBS Champion Mercedes Moné at the show. This is a battle of the two best women's wrestlers in AEW today.
Moné earned this opportunity by defeating Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Finals at Double Or Nothing and has been confident that the title will be added to her collection that currently stands at six belts.
On the other end of the spectrum is Storm, who is arguably the greatest AEW Women's World Champion of all time with a record breaking four reigns and over 570 days combined holding the title.
This will truly be a bout that could go either way and will see the women's division dramatically changed with the outcome of this encounter.
In what many fans believe is the most anticipated match on the card, AEW International Champion Kenny Omega and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will reignite their generational rivalry in a Winner Takes All Match to determine the first ever AEW Unified Champion.
Okada and Omega had a transformative series of matches in New Japan Pro Wrestling and the world have been buzzing to see these two legendary rivals do battle in AEW.
Things have gotten extremely personal on the road to AEW All In Texas 2025 with Okada aligning with Kenny's uncle, Don Callis, while Omega's Golden Lover tag team partner Kota Ibushi has gotten involved in this as well.
Now for the first time in the United States and possibly the last time ever, Omega and Okada will try to exceed their past instant classics in a battle that might more intense than ever before with the stakes at an all-time high on this big time show.
Elsewhere on the card, there will be two Casino Gauntlets for the men and women, the AEW World Tag Team Titles will be defended in a three-way, The Opps and Death Riders will do battle over the AEW World Trios Championships and Adam Cole defends the TNT Title against Kyle Fletcher.
Here is everything you need to know about this Saturday's AEW All In Texas 2025 event.
AEW All In Texas Date:
Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025
AEW All In Texas Time:
Time: 3 pm EST (12 pm PST)
AEW All In Texas Location:
Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
How to Watch AEW All In Texas 2025:
Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV PPV (Internationally), PPV.com, YouTube TV, Fubo
AEW All In Texas Card:
AEW World ChampionshipTexas Death Match Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page
AEW Women's World Championship Match: Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné
AEW Unified Championship Winner Takes All Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (c)
The Young Bucks vs. Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay (If The Bucks lose, they vacate their EVP titles. If Swerve & Ospreay lose, they will not get a shot at the AEW World Title for one year.)
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. JetSpeed (Speedball Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne)
AEW TNT Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs) (c) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & Gabe Kidd)
Men's Casino Gauntlet Match: Mark Briscoe (#1 Entrant), MJF (#2 Entrant), Mistico, Ricochet, Brody King, Bandido, Konosuke Takeshita
Women's Casino Gauntlet Match: Kris Statlander (#1 Entrant), Megan Bayne (#2 Entrant), Athena, Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, Anna Jay, Tay Melo, Thekla, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale
FTR vs. The Outrunners (Zero Hour)
Big Boom AJ, Tomohiro Ishii, Hologram & Kyle O'Reilly vs. The Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Lance Archer & RPG Vice) (Zero Hour)
