Tony Khan Says AEW All In: Texas Will Set Company Record
Tony Khan has confirmed that the AEW All In event on July 12 inside Globe Life Field in Texas will set a special company gate record.
In an interview with TMZ Sports, Khan spoke on the success of the event, which is the first of its kind for AEW in the United States, and said the show will break an all-time US gate record for AEW shows.
“It’s already one of the biggest gates in AEW history. We’ve sold over $2.5 million dollars in tickets, it’s going to be over $3 million dollars in tickets for the first time ever in the US. We’ve never even done over two million before in the US. So, we’re hitting a bunch of cool milestones with this as a business.”- Tony Khan (h/t Fightful)
AEW All In broke company records and pro wrestling history records when it debuted for the company inside Wembley Stadium to over 80,000 fans in 2023. That show was headlined by Adam Cole vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship.
Last year, the event returned to Wembley Stadium and was built around Bryan Danielson winning the AEW World Championship for the first time ever. Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland in the main event to win the championship.
This year, the event will take place on July 12 inside Globe Life Field in Texas. The main event is scheduled to be a Texas Death Match between Jon Moxley and Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.
Other announced matches for the show include Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship, and a special tag team match featuring The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland.
