AEW Collision Results (9/27/25): Women's Blood And Guts Announced, Fletcher Retains
Tonight's Collision was full of action but the biggest takeaway by far was the long anticipated announcement of a women's Blood & Guts match.
After a post-main event brawl between Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata against the Triangle of Madness, Hayter officially made the call for Blood & Guts.
For weeks, top players in AEW's women's division, including Willow Nightingale and AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, have called for the trademark AEW match to be utilized on the women's roster.
Elsewhere on the show, Kyle Fletcher successfully retained the TNT Championship against Komander.
Here's everything you may have missed from Saturday night's show in Philadelphia.
AEW Collision Match and Segment Results:
Before the show kicked off, Kyle Fletcher was seen attacking Hologram backstage with El Clon lurking on the screens in the background.
Death Riders (Daniel Garcia, Jon Moxley, & Claudio Castagnoli) def. Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, & Daddy Magic.
Collision's opening bout featured the Death Riders going head-to-head with Paragon and Daddy Magic. While the action of this match was great due to the talent of each erespective competitor, the major takeaway from the match was Daniel Garcia finally facing his former friend and mentor, Daddy Magic. In the early portions of the match, Garcia avoided Daddy Magic, much like he has in recent weeks since joining the Death Riders.
By the end of the match he was tired of Daddy Magic's verbal berating and unleashed his new viciousness on him, stomping his head to the mat like he did to Katsuyori Shibata in Toronto, and securing victory for his team.
Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir def. Rosario Grillo & Rachael Ellering
In preparation for their mixed tag team match on Wednesday's Dynamite versus AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and Darby Allin, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir made short work of Rosario Grillo and Rachael Ellering in a quick tune-up match.
After the match, Yuta picked up a microphone and gave an impassioned promo about how Statlander threw away their friendship and that she wouldn't be a champion without his help. He also called out Darby Allin and shared his plans to end him.
Max Caster & Anthony Bowens def. Swirl (Lee Johnson & Blake Christian)
At the urging of wrestling legend Jerry Lynn, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens teamed up for the first time in months to face ROH standouts, The Swirl. Caster and Bowens spent much of the match bickering. Bowens made an attempt to leave at one point, but Jerry Lynn appeared to urge him to see it through.
The act formerly known as The Acclaimed pulled off the win after a well-timed forearm from Bowens allowed Caster to pin Johnson. After the match, the crowd chanted for Caster and Bowens to celebrate their win by scissoring, but both parties declined.
The Outrunners & Dalton Castle def. Cowpoke Paul, Corey Sparks, & KM
In a quick showcase of their new trios team, Dalton Castle and The Outrunners defeated enhancement talent in a match that ended being shorter than the entrances.
Backstage, Lexy Nair talked to TayJay about the recent announcement of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships. Tay Melo and Anna Jay said that they are AEW's original tag team and shared how much the tag titles mean to them after wanting them created for six years. They're the first official team to address being ready to compete for and win the titles.
Kyle Fletcher def. Komander in a TNT Championship Open Challenge match
The TNT title match was a thrilling clash of styles as Komander made his return to the ring. Kyle Fletcher's powerhouse offense meshed well with Komander's high-flying abilities. Fletcher relentlessly attacked Komander throughout the match, but the lucha supernova continued to get back up. Eventually, the champions became too much to overcome, and Fletcher got the pin after hitting Komander with the Protostar brainbuster.
After the match, it was announced that Hologram was injured and unable to compete on Dynamite on Wednesday, leaving Kyle Fletcher without an opponent. Backstage, Fletcher put out an open challenge for someone else to step up. Soon after, the match graphic was released that Hologram's Conglomeration teammate, Orange Cassidy will take his place.
Hook & Eddie Kingston def. Big Bill & Bryan Keith in a Tornado Tag Team match
When walking to the ring, Eddie Kingston announced to the crowd that he got Tony Khan to make the match a tornado tag match before him and Hook charged to the ring. After a fiery brawl on both sides, Kingston and Hook won, bringing Kingston's record to 2-0 since since returning to the ring.
A backstage segment from the Bang Bang Gang revealed that Juice Robinson talked to Jay White who agreed that they need to increase their numbers, so he and Austin Gunn decided to invite a new member into their ranks that they can trust. The new member was revealed to be Ace Austin, who is canonically still a member of the Bullet Club.
Jamie Hayter def. Julia Hart
In the main event of Collision, Jamie Hayter and Julia Hart faced off for the third time. Hayter had the upper hand for much of the match before Skye Blue from the Triangle of Madness tried to interfere. Nevertheless, Hayter came out on top with a spike piledriver on Hart to clinch the win.
After the match, The Triangle of Madness, including Thekla, attacked Hayter and Queen Aminata ran out to the ring with a belt to make the save. Jamie Hayter then grabbed a mic and shared that she's tired of Triangle of Madness and their bad blood will only be solved with three words, "BLOOD AND GUTS!"
