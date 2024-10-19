AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts XII (10/19): SPOILERS & Match Results
The AEW Continental Championship and AEW Trios Titles are on the line tonight as All Elite Wrestling presents Collision and Battle of the Belts XII on TNT.
Kyle O'Reilly finally gets his shot at the Rainmaker, while Top Flight looks to ascend to another level by defeating the Blackpool Combat Club. Anna Jay also has an opportunity to earn an AEW Women's Championship opportunity when she takes on the champ herself, the Glamour Mariah May.
This special three hour show was recorded Thursday (10/17) at the Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, CA. The following SPOILERS were provided by PWInsider and are limited in scope.
AEW Collision (10/19) Results:
- Rush & The Beast Mortos defeated The Outrunners
- House of Black were victorious in trios action over three enhancement talents
- Ricochet beat AR Fox and then cut a promo on Konosuke Takeshita.
- Kris Statlander defeated Harley Cameron and challenged Kamille to a match.
- Orange Cassidy knocked off Bulk Bronson
- Daniel Garcia & Private Party defeated The Premier Athletes
- Jamie Hayter beat Brooke Havoc and then Penelope Ford explained her recent attack on Hayter.
- Kyle Fletcher defeated Atlantis Jr.
- The Blackpool Combat Club defeated Top Flight to retain the AEW Trios Championships. Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir joined for a post match beat down of Top Flight and The Dark Order, who attempted to make the save.
AEW Battle of the Belts XII (10/19) Results:
- Kazuchika Okada defeated Kyle O’Reilly to retain the AEW Continental Championship.
- Brian Cage & Lance Archer beat Jon Cruz & Jack Cartwheel
- Anna Jay defeated AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May to earn a future title opportunity.
How To Watch AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts XII:
Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV
