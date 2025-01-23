AEW's Dr. Britt Baker Shoots Down Latest Personal Accusations With Public Statement
Dr. Britt Baker is no stranger to her name being spread around the rumor mill. The former AEW Women's Champion is one of the most talked about women's pro wrestlers today, even when she's not on television.
Just this week a report surfaced that the D.M.D could be done with All Elite Wrestling all together, due to accusations that she's difficult to work with backstage. The Wrestling Observer has since pushed back on that report, calling it way overblown.
We had a chance to speak with Britt Baker few months ago and she admitted that dealing with all the online chatter about her, both positive and negative, was one of the hardest adjustments for her upon signing with AEW.
MORE: Shelton Benjamin Says One Key Moment With Vince McMahon Made Him Realize He Didn't Have A Future In WWE
Constructive criticism is one thing that she admitted there is a time and a place for, but the rest of the vitriol, not so much.
"The thing that is frustrating more than anything, are the rumors," Dr. Baker told The Takedown on SI last year. "There's one little thing that gets twisted and turned a million different ways and you just have to let it be. You can't comment on it, because that just makes it worse. Once you feed into the trolls, they get what they want. They want a response out of you."
Apparently even Dr. Baker has her limits. After rumors began to swirl this week regarding Britt's recent break up with fellow AEW star Adam Cole, she issued a public statement on X that vehemently denies accusations that she was unfaithful to him.
"I understand we as performers are expected to have thick skin through opinions and lies we read about ourselves, but spreading lies about my personal life is just low, weird, and something I won’t tolerate.- Dr. Britt Baker on her X account.
I’ve never cheated on anyone in my life. #TellYourSource"
Rumors of Baker and Cole's separation kicked up over this past summer, and upon his return from injury, Adam Cole confirmed their break up in an interview with us.
Cole was adamant that, even though they were no longer a couple, they still love each other and remain good friends.
“I think the world of Britt", Cole told The Takedown on SI back in October. "I want her to be as happy and successful as humanly possible, and I know she feels the exact same way about me. We did decide to go our separate ways, but that doesn't mean that she will not be an incredibly important part of my life. Britt is absolutely one of my best friends. She's someone that I love dearly and will always love dearly, and there is no ill will between me and her whatsoever.”
It's not clear at this time where the accusations against Dr. Baker originated.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Dynamite Results (1/22/25): Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay Form Alliance, New Tag Team Champions Crowned
Baron Corbin Discusses His Future And Potential Moves To AEW, TNA Or NJPW
Joe Hendry Reveals How Shawn Michaels Helped His Career In TNA And WWE NXT
Ranking Potential Surprise Entrants In The Women's WWE Royal Rumble