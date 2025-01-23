Tony Khan Reveals This Kenny Omega Match May Be The Best In AEW History
Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega battled a life-threatening case of diverticulitis in 2024, putting the rest of his in-ring career in doubt after needing surgery to address the issue.
Omega had been a staple of AEW since the very launch of the company, serving as an executive vice president from Day 1.
Fortunately for Omega, the illness proved to be a temporary setback, as he made his way back to in-ring action with a heralded match against Gabe Kidd in Tokyo at Wrestle Dynasty earlier this month. He would then return to wrestling for AEW on the Jan. 15 episode of AEW Dynamite, defeating Brian Cage.
AEW founder Tony Khan was interviewed recently on the Battleground Podcast, and was discussing Omega's return to AEW television. There, he noted 41-year-old was part of what he believes may be the best match in AEW's six-year history.
“We’ve seen Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay clash, maybe the greatest match in the history of AEW was Kenny Omega versus Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door," Khan said. "So I’m incredibly excited about Omega returning to AEW and all the possibilities and everything.”
MORE: AEW Dynamite Results (1/22/25): Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay Form Alliance, New Tag Team Champions Crowned
Ospreay defeated Omega to capture the IWGP United States Championship at Forbidden Door 2023 in a near-40-minute match. The match laid the foundation for Omega's ongoing feud with Don Callis, which could get settled at AEW Grand Slam Australia. There, Omega will actually team up with Ospreay, facing off with Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in Brisbane.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Joe Hendry Reveals How Shawn Michaels Helped His Career In TNA And WWE NXT
AEW Rumor Killer: Jeff Jarrett Not Currently Scheduled To Win AEW World Championship
AEW Rumors: Ricky Starks Release Not Granted By Tony Khan
AEW Dynamite Results (1/22/25): Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay Form Alliance, New Tag Team Champions Crowned