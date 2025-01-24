AEW Reportedly Among Top Live Sports Streamed On Max
It's been just a few weeks since AEW began simulcasting episodes of Dynamite and Collision on the Max streaming platform as part of its latest media rights deal, and it appears that everything is going smoothly so far.
While maintaining cable viewership on TBS and TNT at levels seen during the later weeks of 2024, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Warner Bros. Discovery has seen a significant amount of viewers checking out All Elite Wrestling on Max. Although the exact streaming numbers have not been disclosed.
"Fightful Select spoke to sources within WBD, and confirmed that official numbers are kept very close to the vest, even within the company. However, they did confirm that since debuting, AEW has ranked among the top live sports events on Max."
Adding more context to the claim, Max currently offers games and events from nearly every major sports league in the United States - MLB, NBA and NHL, as well as NCAA march madness and college football.
While specific figures are currently unknown, it's safe to assume that if AEW is among the best-performing live sporting events on Max, then the company is off to a pretty good start with its new media rights deal.
In the meantime, AEW Dynamite saw a bump in the Nielsen ratings this week. According to Wrestlenomics, 655,000 viewers tuned in to watch Dynamite on TBS with a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49-year-old demographic.
