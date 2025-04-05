Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Collision Preview [4/5/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole will have a sit down conversation tonight on AEW Collision, just 24 hours ahead of their clash for the TNT Championship at Dynasty.

Rick Ucchino

Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole Sitdown on Collision
Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole Sitdown on Collision / All Elite Wrestling

Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole have proven themselves to be equal competitors over the past several weeks, but someone has to walk away from AEW Dynasty Sunday night a winner.

No time limits, no outside interference. Who's the better man? Who will earn the right to call themselves the TNT Champion? What will they have to say to each other tonight when they sit down together on AEW Collision in Peoria, Illinois?

While Garcia and Cole talk things out, others are in for a fight. The unlikely team of Mercedes Moné & Harley Cameron are set to face Athena & Julia Hart in an Owen Hart Cup warm up tag team match.

Cash Wheeler will go up against PAC in an effort to build some more momentum for Rated-FTR ahead of Dynasty, Speedball Mike Bailey is in action and so much more!

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision in Peoria:

AEW Collision Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, Illinois

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

TNT Champion Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole Sitdown Conversation

TBS Champion Mercedes Moné & Harley Cameron vs. ROH Women's Champion Athena & Julia Hart

Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii

AEW Trios Champion PAC vs Cash Wheeler

Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico

Max Caster Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge

Top Flight vs. CRU

SPOILERS: Tonight's episode was recorded Thursday Night.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AEW Dynasty Predictions: Will Lightning Strike Twice For Swerve Strickland?

Kevin Owens Needs Neck Surgery, Confirms He'll Miss WWE WrestleMania 41

Vinny Pacifico: From Losing A Tooth On AEW Dynamite To Taking TV & Film By Storm (Exclusive)

Harley Cameron Reveals Mastermind Behind Popular Mercedes Moné Puppet In AEW

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/AEW