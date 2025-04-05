AEW Collision Preview [4/5/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole have proven themselves to be equal competitors over the past several weeks, but someone has to walk away from AEW Dynasty Sunday night a winner.
No time limits, no outside interference. Who's the better man? Who will earn the right to call themselves the TNT Champion? What will they have to say to each other tonight when they sit down together on AEW Collision in Peoria, Illinois?
While Garcia and Cole talk things out, others are in for a fight. The unlikely team of Mercedes Moné & Harley Cameron are set to face Athena & Julia Hart in an Owen Hart Cup warm up tag team match.
Cash Wheeler will go up against PAC in an effort to build some more momentum for Rated-FTR ahead of Dynasty, Speedball Mike Bailey is in action and so much more!
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision in Peoria:
AEW Collision Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, Illinois
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
TNT Champion Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole Sitdown Conversation
TBS Champion Mercedes Moné & Harley Cameron vs. ROH Women's Champion Athena & Julia Hart
Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii
AEW Trios Champion PAC vs Cash Wheeler
Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico
Max Caster Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge
Top Flight vs. CRU
SPOILERS: Tonight's episode was recorded Thursday Night.
