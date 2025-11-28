AEW Collision Results (11/28/25): Takeshita, Pac Win Continental Classic League Matches

No one walked out of the special Thanksgiving edition of Collision with more to be thankful for than the winners of the night's Continental Classic league matches.

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita defeated Roderick Strong in the main event to earn his first three points in the Blue League of the Continental Classic with a thunderous knee strike, followed by Raging Fire.

Earlier in the night, Takeshita and the rest of the Don Callis Family were asked backstage about what they're thankful for this holiday season. The Alpha shared that he's thankful to be in the Continental Classic and to be part of the family.

Kazuchika Okada | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada had a more pointed response, remarking that he's thankful not be teaming with Takeshita despite being the only family member in the Continental Classic that hasn't picked up a win yet.

At the top of the show, Pac secured his first win in the Gold League by defeating Speedball Mike Bailey in a thrilling clash of styles. Collision marks the first singles meeting between the two competitors in AEW and their first match since 2019.

Now, at the conclusion of Week 1 of the Continental Classic, all three participants from the Death Riders have won their first match of the tournament. Those winning ways are destined to come to an end next week on Dynamite when Jon Moxley goes one-on-one with Claudio Castagnoli.

Victory for the Red Death Rider

In other Death Riders news, Daniel Garcia finally wrestled his longtime mentor Matt Menard in an emotional and brutal conflict that left Menard covered in his own blood. Garcia won the match with Jon Moxley's bulldog choke as Mox looked on from the commentary desk and reaffirmed to Matt Menard that their connection and partnership were a thing of the past.

Before the match, Daniel Garcia declared his intentions to challenge for the TNT Championship again once he finished up with Matt Menard. The new TNT Champion, Mark Briscoe, appeared after the match to formally accept the challenge for a later date.

The world will be cold at Winter Is Coming

Eddie Kingston defeated Katsuyori Shibata on Collision Thanksgiving. | All Elite Wrestling

Eddie Kingston has declined to wade into the conversation about Hook's shocking betrayal at Full Gear, but he does have a lot of pent-up anger for The Opps that he's looking to let loose. He clashed with AEW World Trios Champion Katsuyori Shibata in one of his hardest-hitting bouts since returning from injury.

After picking up the win, Kingston delivered a heartfelt address to the fans in Nashville that led him to lay down the gauntlet to face Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming.

AHA!

Ricochet is still doing victory laps after becoming the inaugural AEW National Champion. He first addressed his big win in a backstage promo with his fellow members of The Demand and reappeared in front of the live audience after Dalton Castle and The Outrunners made short work of MxM TV.

Ricochet then proceeded to assert his dominance as champion by antagonizing the Nashville audience and the country music star Michael Ray, who was sitting in the Nashville audience.

Also on Collision

Thekla is getting the Triangle of Madness back to their winning ways after taking down Tay Melo on Collision with a big spear. That wasn't enough for the Toxic Spider, who still opted for a post-match attack with the help of the Sisters of Sins.

Although Jamie Hayter ran out to help even the odds, it was the appearance of AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander that was the ultimate difference maker. Could this mean that Thekla is Statlander's next challenger for the world title?

Plus, FTR made their first appearance since becoming the new AEW World Tag Team Champions at Full Gear. Before Big Stoke could finish bragging on their success, the Bang Bang Gang's Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson made their way to the ring to issue a challenge of their own. They mentioned that the Bang Bang Gang has beaten FTR before and they can do it again at any time.

AEW Collision Full Results

Pac [3] def. Speedball Mike Bailey [0] in a Continental Classic 2025 Gold League Match

Daniel Garcia def. Matt Menard

Dalton Castle & The Outrunners def. MxM TV

Eddie Kingston def. Katsuyori Shibata

Thekla def. Tay Melo

Konosuke Takeshita [3] def. Roderick Strong [0] in a Continental Classic 2025 Blue League Match

