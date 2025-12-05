Major Update On Darby Allin's AEW Status

Darby Allin has been the resident risk taker in AEW over the years, but hasn't had to miss too much time because of injuries sustained during those risky moments.

Allin has been tossed off stages, set on fire, crashed through glass, and fallen through a building, among other things, throughout his career. That action and impact on his body have finally caught up with him a bit.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Allin was not able to compete in his scheduled Continental Classic match because he was in the hospital. The broadcast showed Allin in a hospital bed and confirmed he wouldn't be participating in his match. The announce team did not say if Allin would be out of the entire tournament.

Darby Allin suffered a head injury, AEW Continental Classic status unknown

According to The Wrestling Observer, Allin is on the shelf with a legitimate head injury. The report indicates that the injury was a single blow and not the accumulation of different injuries. And although Allin was really in the hospital, he was allowed to fly home.

The Observer confirmed that the injury was not sustained during the coast-to-coast spot last week against Kevin Knight, but did not confirm when he suffered the blow.

Allin is currently 0-1 in the Continental Classic, losing his opening match against Kevin Knight. Knight looked to maintain momentum and secure another win this week, but was unsuccessful, losing to Kyle Fletcher, who now stands at the top of the Gold League.

Darby Allin has had a busy 2025. He climbed Mount Everest earlier in the year and has been embroiled in a feud with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders for most of the year. He also helped Adam Page win the AEW World Championship from Moxley at All In and then took on Moxley himself.

At All Out, Allin lost to Moxley in a Casket Match. In a rematch at WrestleDream, Allin beat Moxley in a an "I Quit" Match. Even after the Full Gear win, Allin and Moxley continued feuding, with Allin leading a team against The Death Riders inside of Blood and Guts. His team won the match when Moxley tapped out.

Allin has been a signature face of AEW since the very beginning. While he didn't feature in the first Double or Nothing event that the company put on, he wrestled Cody Rhodes at the first-ever Fight for the Fallen show.

Allin is a former TNT Champion and Tag Team Champion in AEW.

