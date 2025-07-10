AEW Collision Preview (7/10/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The final AEW stop on the road to All In 2025 in Texas is this week's special Thursday edition of AEW Collision on TNT.
Before The Patriarchy and Jet Speed collide at All In with The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, both teams will square off on this week's episode of AEW Collision. The Patriarchy will team with former AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR, and Jet Speed teams with The Outrunners. Momentum is on the line in this massive eight-man tag team showdown.
This week on AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage and Nick Wayne took out Jet Speed ahead of the tag team match on Thursday night.
After their limo was destroyed by Swerve Strickland on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, what sort of retribution will Strickland face on AEW Collision this week at the hands of the AEW EVP's, The Young Bucks? The Bucks' EVP titles and the world title opportunities for Strickland and Will Ospreay are on the line at All In when both teams square off in a tag team match.
Check back for more updates at the AEW Collision card fills out.
How to Watch AEW Collision Tonight:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX
AEW Collision Card (Announced):
FTR and The Patriarchy vs. Jet Speed and The Outrunners
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Dynamite Results (7/9/25): Final All In Hype, Swerve Destroys The Young Bucks Limo, Mone And Storm Face-Off
New Report Indicates Shayna Baszler Has Returned To WWE In New Role
WWE Sparks Fan Meltdown With AJ Lee Post Ahead of Evolution 2
Tony Khan Provides Update On Dr. Britt Baker's AEW Status Ahead Of All In Texas