AEW Dynamite Results (7/9/25): Final All In Hype, Swerve Destroys The Young Bucks Limo, Mone And Storm Face-Off
The final AEW Dynamite on the road to AEW All In is the can with multiple feuds hitting a boiling point just days before the biggest AEW event of the year.
Swerve Strickland will team with Will Ospreay to take on The Young Bucks at All In inside Globe Life Field on Saturday afternoon and this week, Strickland got in the heads of the AEW EVP's. In the main event of the show, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and The Young Bucks defeated Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata.
After the match, Swerve Strickland destroyed The Young Bucks limo with an excavator.
The Young Bucks lost their mind, which allowed Strickland to hit them with a double stomp as they tried to survey the damage of their vehicle. As this was happening, Adam Page tried to hit Jon Moxley with a Buckshot Lariat, but Claudio took the shot instead of Moxley. Page tried to set Moxley up for the move again, but The Death Riders scurried Moxley away and left Page in the ring all alone.
In other action this week, Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm had their final face-off with one another before going to battle over the AEW Women's World Championship at All In on Saturday. Mone and Storm kicked off the show and things between the two got physical.
Mone and Storm both addressed the other with Storm telling Mone she has the "authenticity of a spray tan in a rainstorm." In response, Mone said that the more the AEW audience hates her, the more she keeps on winning.
In the end, both women cheers a glass of champagne, but Mone tried to get the physical one-up with a strike. Storm saw it coming and tried to lift Mone up for Mone's own finisher. Mone escaped without damage.
Also, MJF and Mark Briscoe had a "talky talk" ahead of throwing down in the number one and number two slots of the men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In. MJF used the late Jay Briscoe to run down Mark Briscoe. In response, Briscoe called MJF soulless.
After MJF said Jay's name, Mark attacked him and almost hit the Jay Driller. Instead, The Hurt Syndicate ran out and made the save on MJF.
AEW Dynamite Results
Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher defeated Brody King and Bandido
Ricochet defeated Blake Christian
Megan Bayne defeated Thekla, Queen Aminata, and Tay Melo
Samoa Joe defeated Wheeler Yuta
Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and The Young Bucks defeated Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata
