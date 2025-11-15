AEW Collision Preview (11/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Even though Blood & Guts is in the rearview mirror, the lasting carnage is still top of mind for the stars of AEW.

Collision is live from the Erie Insurance Arena tonight in Erie, PA, with one match already announced for the card. Despite the hardcore nature of the matches on Dynamite earlier this week, most of the participants in Blood & Guts walked away with minimal or no injuries.

One of those participants was Mark Briscoe, whose team emerged victorious after Kyle O'Reilly forced Jon Moxley to tap out to an ankle lock while lying in a pool of broken glass. Briscoe had a peculiar start to the match and wasn't able to come to the ring when originally planned due to being attacked by the Don Callis Family backstage.

Now that Blood & Guts is out of the way, Briscoe can turn his full attention back to the Don Callis Family. He has a TNT title match scheduled for Full Gear against Kyle Fletcher with the stipulation that he has to join the Don Callis Family if he loses.

Tonight, Briscoe clashes with Don Callis Family member and Kyle Fletcher's longtime Aussie Open tag team partner, Mark Davis. In a battle of the Marks, can Davis capitalize on Briscoe's fatigue after competing in a brutal steel cage less than a week ago, or will Briscoe gain some important momentum heading into Full Gear?

The road to Full Gear continues

⚙️ Saturday, 11/22! ⚙️#AEWFullGear presented by DC is a little over a week away!



HBO Max subscribers can order the PPV now at a special price!https://t.co/dnZAYose5p pic.twitter.com/DUzGmKU9vo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2025

Full Gear will air live on PPV a week from today with several major matches already announced. Hangman Adam Page will defend the AEW Men's World Championship against Samoa Joe as his war against The Opps comes to a head. Kris Statlander and TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will meet in singles action for the third time, this time for Statlander's AEW Women's World Championship.

FTR will challenge Brodido in hopes of clinching their third reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions. The Young Bucks seek to turn their money woes around by teaming with the Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander to take on Jurassic Express and their former friend, Kenny Omega, with $1,000,000 on the line.

Also, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Briscoe cross paths in the ring once again with the highest stakes yet. The TNT Championship waits at the finish line for the winner with a looming no disqualification stipulation and a mandate that Briscoe join the Don Callis Family if he loses.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA

AEW Collision Card (Announced):

Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis

