AEW Collision Results [9/13/25]: Daniel Garcia Wins, Eddie Kingston Return Announced
What's that old saying? If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.
It was a week ago on AEW Collision that Daniel Garcia said something needed to change after he failed yet again to defeat Jon Moxley. Days later he would shockingly align himself with The Death Riders and that decision is already paying off in the win column.
Saturday night in Philadelphia Garcia teamed up with Jon Moxley in the main event of Collision against Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. With Mox and Marina Shafir by his side, Garcia picked up the submission victory over an injured O'Reilly. Afterward, Daddy Magic tried to have a word with his longtime friend, but Danny refused to make eye contact.
While Garcia wasn't ready to explain his actions to Daddy Magic, he did seem to save him from the wrath of Moxley and Shafir.
Kazuchika Okada successfully retained his AEW Unified Championship Saturday night, and interestingly enough, fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita earned an opportunity to face him for the title at All Out next weekend.
Speaking of All Out, it was made official on Collision. After missing over a year of action due to injury, Eddie Kingston will make his return to the ring in Toronto against Big Bill.
Here's everything you may have missed from Saturday's episode of AEW Collision from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
AEW Collision Results
MJF opened the show with an in-ring promo where he ran down Mark Briscoe and the city of Philadelphia. He was soon interrupted by Briscoe, who appeared on the video board. Mark revealed that his stipulation choice for their match at All Out is a TNT Match - Tables n' Thumbtacks.
Briscoe then revealed that his message was pre-recorded and he jumped Max from behind in the ring. Mark attempted to give him a Jay Driller on top of a pile of thumbtacks, but MJF was able to slip out and fled up the ramp with his CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship belt in hand.
Konosuke Takeshita defeated Anthony Bowens in an AEW Unified Championship Eliminator Match. The Five-Tool Player held nothing back in an effort to finally put together his breakthrough performance. He may have even had the match won after connecting with a Mollywhop, but the impact sent Takeshita flying outside the ring. The Alpha would fight back and eventually hit Raging Fire to punch his ticket to All Out.
Thekla, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Penelope Ford & Megan Bayne defeated Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Tay Melo & Anna Jay in a Half Million Dollar 5-on-5 Match. AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm was on commentary to add her trademark wit to this absolutely chaotic match, that only got even crazier after it ended.
After Thekla pinned Harley Cameron, the Toxic Spider continued her assault alongside the rest of Toxic Triangle. That was until Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata ran down to the ring to help fight off the heels. Toni Storm then, quite literally, jumped into the fight from the commentary desk. She went right after Thekla and ended up dropping her with a Storm Zero.
Big Bill squashed Max Caster in the Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge. It took the seven-footer just over a minute to take out Max with a spinning power slam. Big Bill grabbed a mic and told Eddie Kingston to meet him in Toronto next Saturday at All Out. The match that was later made official by Tony Khan.
Jerry Lynn was shown backstage chatting with Anthony Bowens. Lynn asked him if he figured out what he was missing, or maybe 'who' he was missing. Max Caster then walked through the curtain and accidentally bumped into his old tag team partner, which prompted an already angry Bowens to attack.
The former AEW World Tag Team Champions ended up fighting all the way back to the ring, where Jerry Lynn separated them. He tried to talk some sense into both men, saying they've both been floundering as singles competitors since their break up back in January. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson would soon interrupt him.
Lynn was not in the mood to take any guff from The Swirl and challenged them to get in the ring. Christian and Johnson jumped the former ROH World Champion, with Caster and Bowens soon coming to his rescue. The Acclaimed sent The Swirl running back up the ramp, but refused to let Lynn raise their arms. They each left the ring and went their separate ways.
FTR defeated Adam Priest & Tommy Billington. It was another spectacular showing for Priest and Billington against their much more seasoned opponents, but Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were able to eke out the victory thanks to an exposed turnbuckle. The Dynamite Kid ended up bouncing face first off the steel, which allowed FTR to hit a spike piledriver for the win.
Kazuchika Okada defeated Michael Oku to retain the AEW Unified Championship. There were multiple times in this match where Oku landed awkwardly on his neck and it ended up costing him any shot to win the title. With his opponent showing signs of injury, Okada dropped him on the top of his head with a tombstone piledriver and then delivered the Rainmaker to retain the Unified Championship.
Jon Moxley & Daniel Garcia defeated Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly. It didn't take long at all for Garcia's decision to join the Death Riders to pay off. A match-long assault on Kyle O'Reilly's knee would open the door for Danny to lock in his bridging sharpshooter. With Moxley holding Strong down on the ring apron, Kyle had no choice but to tap out right in front of his tag team partner.
Daddy Magic tried to talk to Garcia after the match was over, but Danny refused to look at him and walked out with Moxley and Marina Shafir.
