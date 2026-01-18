AEW Collision Results (1/17/25): Hangman And JetSpeed Are New Trios Champs, Hobbs Has Final AEW Match

Collision Maximum Carnage marked the end of one era and the beginning of another.

In the main event in Phoenix, "Hangman" Adam Page and JetSpeed defeated The Opps to become the new AEW World Trios Champion. The win clinched Hangman's status as AEW's second triple crown champion after Kenny Omega, having held the AEW World Championship, AEW World Tag Team Championships, and AEW World Trios Championships.

For JetSpeed, the victory marks the first taste of AEW gold for Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

HANGMAN AND JETSPEED TAKE THE TRIOS TITLES!!!!!!#AEWCollision Maximum Carnage on TNT and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/jiopIJntAx — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 18, 2026

Knight pinned Powerhouse Hobbs via rollup, officially bringing Hobbs' time in AEW to an end after his contract expired earlier this week. Even though Hobbs is out of the picture, the new champions still have The Opps in their crosshairs. Speedball versus Samoa Joe is already announced for Dynamite next Wednesday.

Knight has found himself at odds with Swerve Strickland, arguing that he's the "now" instead of the future that he's been continuously called since joining AEW. Strickland, now in uncertain territory with his temporary alliance with Hangman and his quest to regain the AEW World Championship since the return of Kenny Omega, needs some wins. He'll get his first opportunity on Dynamite when he takes on new trios champions Kevin Knight for the first time one-on-one.

.@Jet2Flyy makes his move toward @swerveconfident, but Swerve shuts it down and tells him to lock in on his #AEW World Trios Title match later tonight!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/rUqRvbHTHy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2026

Also on Collision

Andrade El Idolo def. Angelico. Accompanied by Don Callis, Andrade El Idolo returned to an AEW ring for the first time since December 2023. He pulled off a short but efficient victory over Spanish Announce Project's Angelico. Andrade also debuted a dominant new finisher called the "DM".

The Rascalz made their first appearance on AEW TV. Desmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed were interviewed backstage by Lexy Nair about becoming newly All Elite. The trio appeared in a cannabis-inflicted cloud and immediately put the tag and trios divisions on notice, saying that they've been one of the best factions in wrestling for a long time. It still remains to be seen if/when the fourth member of the Rascalz, Trey Miguel, will appear in AEW.

CRU, now accompanied by Lacey Lane, responded to The Rascalz' debut with a message of their own and made it clear that they want the first crack at AEW's newest team.

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Grizzled Young Veterans. Ortiz returned to the squared circle after being away for over a year. He came back to help even the odds in Eddie Kingston's ongoing beef with Grizzled Young Veterans, and tonight the numbers game wasn't a factor. With both teams well-matched in what became a gritty slugfest, Ortiz handed Kingston an assist and the Mad King hit a thunderous DDT on James Drake to win the match.

UNBELIEVABLE STRENGTH FROM @ORTIZ_POWERFUL!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/WwEMEjHNjX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2026

AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander is taking on all comers. In a backstage promo segment with the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Babes of Wrath, Statlander acknowledged that Thekla was lurking around after the Toxic Spider pinned her in trios action on Dynamite. The champion was unfazed, sharing that she's willing to give Thekla a shot at the world championship whenever she wants one.

AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR addressed the audience in Phoenix. Following Mark Davis and Jake Doyle becoming number one contenders for the tag titles on Dynamite, FTR reminded the crowd of their impressive resume as a team. They sent a message to their next challengers, pointing out their inexperience as a team and Davis and Doyle's super heavyweight status.

Marina Shafir def. Zayda Steel. Skyflight's Zayda Steel made her AEW in-ring debut, going head-to-head with the Death Riders' Marina Shafir. Jon Moxley joined the commentary team in the booth to sing Shafir's praises. The match was short, ending quickly when Shafir trapped Steel in the Mother's Milk submission hold and forced her to tap out. One silver lining for Steel came after the match when she officially received her new All Elite graphic on AEW's official social media platforms.

The tension between AEW Continental Champion @JonMoxley and @TheDonCallis Family on the commentary desk is RED HOT!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/KCtyaYnFlQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2026

Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, & El Clon) def. Skyflight. Between the previous match and this one, Don Callis and Jon Moxley got in a verbal altercation over their faction's respective approach to the Continental Classic finals. As Mox attempted to remove himself from the situation, he was attacked by the Don Callis Family and was severely outnumbered until the Death Riders and Skyflight made the save.

Kyle Fletcher wrestled in his first match of 2026 with an impressive trios victory over Skyflight with his fellow Don Callis Family members, Josh Alexander and El Clon. After the match, Konosuke Takeshita made his first appearance in AEW in 2026, opting to celebrate with his Protoshita tag team partner, Kyle Fletcher, while notably paying little attention to other members of the Don Callis Family.

Roderick Strong will challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship next week on Collision. On Friday night, Roderick Strong pinned Hechicero in Arena Mexico to become the number one contender for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. In a backstage promo, Roderick Strong discussed the upcoming opportunity before TNT Champion Mark Briscoe joined the conversation and issued his own challenge for El Clon next Saturday on TNT.

AEW World Champion MJF defended his title outside of AEW this week at Limitless Wrestling. In a video package highlighting MJF's recent indie appearance, he sang a distinctly different tune from his last reign as world champion. He shared his intentions to be a traveling champion like Ric Flair and Harley Race were generations before him. The champion also expressed his desire to cement his longterm legacy during his second run with the "Triple B".

A second reign fit for a generational champion!#AEW World Champion @The_MJF reflects on the moment and makes it clear he’s still better than you and you know it!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/kTi5CAvs3W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2026

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford def. Danielle Kamela & Viva Van. Penelope Ford is finally cleared to compete and she wasted no time getting back to action. Ford and Megan Bayne defeated their opponents in short order with a Doomsday Device. After the match, Marina Shafir joined them to celebrate, but the good times were short-lived. Timeless Love Bombs appeared with vengeance still on their minds after Bayne, Ford, and Shafir got the better of them on several occasions. They'll get their opportunity next week on Dynamite when Bayne and Ford face Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa.

"Jungle" Jack Perry def. Anthony Bowens for an AEW National Championship opportunity. Following a successful AEW National Championship defense against CMLL's Titan in Arena Mexico, Ricochet sat on commentary to scope out the competition to be his next challenger. "Jungle" Jack Perry and Anthony Bowens locked horns but it was Perry who walked away as the number one contender after catching Bowens off-guard with a glass jaw knee strike.

Jungle Jack Perry gets the win AND a future shot at the AEW National Championship!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/4v2n2vMCsf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2026

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Darby Allin Reveals Why He Was Hesitant To Get Into The Pro Wrestling Business

AEW Star Criticizes Company’s Creative For Being Internet-Driven: “Not Good”

Santos Escobar Makes First Televised Appearance Since Signing New WWE Contract

WWE SmackDown Results (1/16/26): Trick Williams Calls His Shot, Fatal 4-Way Match Set