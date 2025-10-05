AEW Collision Results [10/4/25]: Statlander & Storm Face Off, O'Reilly Scores Big Win
The push to AEW WrestleDream continued Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida with the latest edition of Collision.
It was an action-packed episode that saw AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander and Timeless Toni Storm trade blows head of their title match on Saturday, October 18. That was before they were forced to team up against the attacking Toxic Triangle.
Eddie Kingston was back in action Saturday night as he went one-on-one with Dralistico, Jamie Hayter took on Anna Jay and Tony Khan booked a trio of trios matches. Including the main event, where Kyle O'Reilly picked up a major victory over the Don Callis Family, as he gets set to fight for the TNT Championship this Tuesday on AEW Dynamite.
Here's everything you may have missed from Saturday's episode of AEW Collision.
AEW Collision Match Results:
PAC challenged Orange Cassidy to a match next week in Jacksonville. He promised there would be no involvement from either the Death Riders or the Don Callis Family.
Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, & Claudio Castagnoli defeated Adam Priest, Tommy Billington & Jay Lethal. The Death Riders picked up the win after Moxley hit Lethal with a stomp as Daniel Garcia had him locked in the Dragon Tamer. After the match, Daddy Magic got in Garcia's face and finally pushed him to grab a microphone.
Danny said that he loved Daddy Magic like a brother, but when he was running around with him, he was a loser. He's decided to hang around with winners, because if he didn't, he was going to wind up like that 'parasite' Nigel McGuinness. That line drew an all-time reaction from Moxley at ringside. Garcia doesn't expect Matt Menard to accept his decision, but he needs him to understand it.
AEW medical personnel informed Nick Wayne that he still has six to eight weeks to go before he's cleared for competition. The Prodigy rather curtly said he'd seek a second opinion.
Jamie Hayter defeated Anna Jay. Commentary put over heavily that this was their first meeting since 2021 and that Anna Jay has vastly improved since then. The result was the same, however, as Hayter scored the three count after connecting with the Hayteraid. Anna suffered a bloody nose and was helped to her feet by Jamie after the match.
Max Caster & Anthony Bowens versus Big Bill & Bryan Keith was booked for AEW Collision Homecoming in Jacksonville after a backstage segment involving all four men.
Rush & Sammy Guevara defeated Shayne Stetson and Cha Cha Charlie. Guevara pinned Charlie after a Senton Bomb in what was essentially a squash match.
Eddie Kingston defeated Dralistico. This was a competitive and hard-hitting match that saw Kingston pull out the victory with the Uraken.
TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander defeated The MxM Collection in an 'Open Casting Call' Trios Match. The Don Callis Family pretty much controlled this one from start to finish. Mansoor was absolutely destroyed during the closing sequence. It started with Fletcher hitting a top rope German suplex. Takeshita then dropped him with a wheel barrow pick up slam, which was followed by Alexander hitting a package piledriver. Fletcher hit him with the brain buster for good measure and pinned him.
The Outrunners and Dalton Castle had an interview with Lexy Nair, where Truth and Turbo had to convince Dalton they'd be able to successfully follow up on their victory last week on Collision.
Triangle of Madness attacked Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata backstage.
Kevin Knight defeated Dax Hardwood. Willow Nightingale & Speedball Mike Bailey neutralized Cash Wheeler at ringside, which opened the door for Knight to hit Dax with the spinning frog splash over top of Big Stoke for the victory. FTR would stand tall after the match, as Megan Bayne came out of nowhere to take out Willow Nightingale.
AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and Timeless Toni Storm laid down in the ring with each other to have a chat ahead of their title showdown at WrestleDream. Big Stat Daddy said their upcoming battle isn't personal, but Storm disagreed. Toni said there is nothing more personal to her than the AEW Women's Title belt.
Storm said she needs to find out what kind of woman she is at WrestleDream and there is no woman she would rather lose to, or beat, than Kris Statlander.
There respectful banter turned into a respectful fist fight, that is until Toxic Triangle arrived to attack both women. Harley Cameron would then emerge to even the odds and the babyfaces stood tall. Tony Khan then booked a trios match for next week.
Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong defeated Rocky Romero, Lance Archer and Hechicero. Strong was reluctant to take part in this one, but his team worked well together. O'Reilly ended up picking up the win after locking Romero in an armbar. Kyle Fletcher then came out to stare down O'Reilly ahead of their match this Tuesday on Dynamite.
