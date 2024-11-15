AEW Collision SPOILERS (11/16): Match Results From Taped Albany, New York Show
This Saturday night's (11/16) episode of AEW Collision was filmed Thursday night in Albany, New York at the MVP Arena.
Two major matches are on the docket as AEW Women's Champion Mariah May puts her title on the line one final time against Anna Jay. A loss for Anna in this No-DQ contest means that she can never challenge for the title again while it's around the waist of The Glamour.
Meantime, two teams are looking to punch their ticket to Full Gear as they compete in a Fatal 4-Way qualifier. Will it be The Acclaimed or LFI who earns the opportunity to become AEW World Tag Team Champions?
Mina Shirakawa, Shelton Benjamin, Daniel Garcia and Powerhouse Hobbs are all in action as well and we'll hear from Jon Moxley ahead of his AEW World Title Match with Orange Cassidy at Full Gear.
The following spoilers are courtesy of the Wrestling Observer and are very limited in scope.
AEW Collision Match Results For 11/16:
- Mina Shirakawa defeated Harley Cameron
- Daniel Garcia forced Johnny TV to submit with the Cobra Clutch. Jack Perry attacked Daddy Magic at the commentary table during the match.
- Shelton Benjamin beat Komander and was then ordered to unmask him by MVP.
- Powerhouse Hobbs beat Bear Bronson
- The Acclaimed defeated Rush & Beast Mortos to qualify for the Fatal 4-way Tag Team Championship Match at Full Gear.
- Mariah May retained her AEW Women's Championship against Anna Jay in a No-DQ Match. Mina Shirakawa joined Mariah to celebrate afterward.
- A video promo from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley closed the show.
