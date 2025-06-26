AEW Collision SPOILERS [6/26/25]: Match Results From Thursday's Taped Show In Washington
AEW Collision is back on a Thursday night this week.
The show was filmed from ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington after Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air.
Christian Cage and Nick Wayne have their sights set on winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships, but before they can even think about getting a shot at the Hurt Syndicate, they had to go through Big Bill and Bryan Keith.
Adam Cole put his TNT Championship on the line against Josh Alexander, Megan Bayne and Skye Blue were both in action and FTR met face-to-face with the Outrunners.
Plus, Kyle Fletcher and Kyle O'Reilly squared off in the final match filmed on the night. It's unclear if that will be the main event when the show airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max.
The following AEW Collision spoilers are courtesy of the Wrestling Observer and are limited in scope.
Match & Segment Results:
FTR and The Outrunners met in the ring. Their promo exchange led to a match getting booked for Dynamite 300 next Wednesday.
Christian Cage & Nick Wayne defeated Big Bill & Bryan Keith.
Brody King & Templario defeated Hechicero & Rocky Romero.
Timeless Toni Storm & Mercedes Moné had some choice words for one another in separate backstage promos. Mina Shirakawa interrupted Toni to say she was going to win the TBS Title at Dynamite 300.
Megan Bayne defeated VertVixen.
Adam Cole retained his TNT Championship against Josh Alexander.
Queen Aminata defeated Skye Blue. Julia Hart, Thekla, Tay Conti and Anna Jay all got involved in a post match fight as Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford watched from the entrance ramp.
Kyle Fletcher defeated Kyle O’Reilly.
