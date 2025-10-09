AEW Collision SPOILERS [10/11/25] Kota Ibushi Suffers Injury At Jacksonville Taping
All Elite Wrestling was back at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida Wednesday night to record this Saturday's edition of AEW Collision Homecoming.
An unfortunate situation unfolded during an otherwise celebratory evening, when Kota Ibushi suffered an injury to his leg during his match with Josh Alexander. He ended up being stretchered away from the ringside area to receive medical attention.
The taping was delayed for some time, and AEW President Tony Khan would later speak to the crowd and thank them for their patience. Early word from PWInsider is that Ibushi is feared to have suffered a broken femur and he will miss several months of action.
There were some massive trios matches that were booked on this week's show, including the opening contest of the evening that saw AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander team with Timeless Toni Storm and Harley Cameron to battle Triangle of Madness.
MxMTV issued another Open Casting Call Challenge, and Willow Nightingale teamed up with JetSpeed to take on FTR and Megan Bayne in the main event.
Eddie Kingston was also in action as he faced off against The Beast Mortos. The following SPOILERS are courtesy of the Wrestling Observer and are limited in scope. AEW Collision Homecoming will air in it's entirety this Saturday night on TNT and HBO Max starting at 8 p.m. ET.
AEW Collision Homecoming Match Results:
Thekla, Skye Blue & Julia Hart defeated AEW Women's Champion Kris Statlander, Timeless Toni Storm & Harley Cameron in a Trios Match.
Josh Alexander defeated Kota Ibushi via count out. Ibushi suffered a leg injury during the match and was taken away from ringside area on a stretcher.
Anthony Bowens & Max Caster defeated Big Bill & Bryan Keith. The team formerly known as The Acclaimed were still not on the same page, despite picking up the win.
Tay Melo & Anna Jay defeated Dream Girl Ellie & Carolina Cruz.
Dralistico, Sammy Guevara & Rush defeated Mason Madden, Mansoor & Johnny TV. LFI answered MxMTV's Open Casting Call Challenge and won decisively.
Eddie Kingston defeated The Beast Mortos. A post match fight went down between Kingston, Hook, Katsuyori Shibata and LFI.
Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Megan Bayne defeated Kevin Knight, Speedball Mike Bailey & Willow Nightingale in a Mixed Trios Match. Despite the loss, Willow was said to have put on a show in this one. Even brawling with FTR and putting Dax down with a spine buster. Harley Cameron saved her from a post match beatdown by Bayne.
