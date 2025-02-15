Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Confirms Return To Australia In 2026

Zack Heydorn

AEW will be returning to Australia in 2026.

The company announced the news on social media ahead of Saturday night's Grand Slam event in Brisbane. The announcement didn't reveal whether it would be a special event like Grand Slam, a PPV, or just a regular house show. They are currently asking for fans to join a wait list for tickets.

AEW Grand Slam: Australia is the first-ever event in Australia for the company. The show is headlined by Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Other announced matches on the card include Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Cope and Jay White, Mercedes Mone vs. Harley Cameron for the TBS Championship, and the super team of Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay against The Don Callis Family.

AEW originally planned on running a stadium-sized venue for the Grand Slam show in Australia, but changed venues due to ticket sales. Still, AEW President, Tony Khan, has stated that this show will be one of the highest gates in company history.

According to WrestleTix, the company has sold in-between 11,000 and 12,000 tickets for the show.

