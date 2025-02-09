AEW Collision Results (2/8/25): Harley Gets Her Match With Mercedes, Luther & Toni Storm Spring A Trap for Mariah!
AEW Collision was live in Houston, Texas Saturday night and it was a big night at the Fort Bend County Epicenter!
Harley Cameron parlayed her big halftime performance into a TBS Championship match next week in her home country of Australia, Luther returned to help Toni Storm spring a trap for Mariah May and Kyle Fletcher took out Mark Briscoe in the show's main event.
Here is everything you may have missed on Saturday's episode of AEW Collision:
Full Match & Segment Results:
Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir hijacked the broadcast to kick-off the show. Marina chucked a male security guard across the front of the commentary table as Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness were going through their opening rundown.
Moxley grabbed a mic and said that there are a thousand reasons why he won't give Adam Copeland an AEW World Title shot, but he'll stick with the simplest one. He doesn't like Cope.
He said The Rated R Superstar doesn't know anything about AEW or how to succeed in this company. While Mox won't give Cope a shot at the AEW Championship, he said they can fight anywhere at anytime. It doesn't matter if it's in Toronto, Cincinnati, Ashland or Australia.
The leader of the Death Riders told Cope to go grab his stupid friend Jay White and meet him next Saturday at AEW Grand Slam. He just better hope that Mox decides not to break his neck, because if he does, Copeland will not be able to recover this time.
Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong defeated TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Ang and Shane Taylor Promotions in a Trios Triple Threat Match. This was an action packed match that saw all nine men trade their best shots in an effort to keep the momentum for their team. It became very difficult to remember which man was legal as the rules of the bout fell by the wayside. Adam Cole eventually got Carlie Bravo alone in the ring and dropped the boom to pick up the win.
Claudio Castagnoli, PAC and Wheeler Yuta hit the ring as soon as the match was over and attacked Adam Cole. Claudio said it was time the Death Riders reminded everyone who the best trio was in AEW. Roddy and Kyle came around and chased off the AEW Trios Champions. Cole grabbed the mic and issued a challenge for this Wednesday.
The Death Riders will defend the AEW Trios Championship against the Undisputed Kingdom on the next episode of Dynamite.
Max Caster was interviewed backstage by Alicia Atout. He said if Hangman Adam Page wants a piece of the best wrestler alive, he'll have to get in line. He'll have another open challenge this Wednesday on Dynamite.
Bandido is back after missing over 600 days of action due to injury and the Bad Apple (dressed as the Bounty Hunter on this night) Bryan Keith was out to put the bandit back on the shelf.
Bandido defeat Bryan Keith. This was a very even contest that evolved more into a duel than a wrestling match at certain points. There was a really cool spot where Bandido and Keith performed a 10-pace walk-off before they both connected on running boots to the face at the same time. Bandido ended up hitting the 21 plex for the win.
Powerhouse Hobbs was interviewed by Lexy Nair. He said he'll be in Texas all week long and will be looking for a fight from Big Bill. He wonders if Bill is the big redwood or just a big baby.
La Faccion Ingobernable defeated Ares Alexander, Jay Alexander and Brick Savage in a Trios Match. This was a straight squash that saw Rush beat Area Alexander with the horns.
After the match was over, LFI continued the assault on their opponents until Komander made his way down to the ring to pick a fight with all three men. LFI gained the upper hand and were attempting to to rip Komander's mask off, but then Hologram returned to make the save!
Hologram and Komander chased off Beast Mortos and Dralístico. A pissed off Rush then decked a referee before storming out of the ring.
Megan Bayne runs into Thunder Rosa backstage, but has nothing to say to the former AEW Women's Champion.
Harley Cameron is out for her Houston Halftime Show! Puppet Mercedes was in attendance as well, but before Harley could really get going with her rendition of 'Moné Train' she was interrupted by the real Mercedes Moné. The TBS Champion once again called Cameron nothing more than a loser.
After cutting off Harley for a second time, Mercedes ran down Cameron again. She claimed the puppet on Harley's back could wrestle better than she could and told her to leave the ring because she's not on the level of The CEO.
With the crowd behind her, a visibly upset Cameron then told Mercedes that she was right about her. Harley is still new to pro wrestling and she could only ever dream of accomplishing what Moné has done in the ring in her career. Harley called her a game changer, but for all her titles and accolades, Cameron said the most entertaining Mercedes has ever been is when Harley had her hand up her puppet ass!
The CEO did not like that one bit and she slapped Cameron across the face. Harley then fired back by blasting Mercedes with the microphone.
Moné finally agreed to give Harley a shot at the TBS Championship next week at Grand Slam Australia and she can't wait to embarrass Cameron in front of all her friends and family.
Buddy Matthews and Kazuchika Okada met face-to-face backstage. Matthews said he hasn't fallen for Okada's B.S. comedy facade. At Grand Slam it's going to be Australia's best vs. Japan's best. Okada laughed in his face and called him a bitch. Buddy balled up his fist and got Okada to flinch. Matthews patted him on the shoulder and said he'd see him in Brisbane.
Dustin Rhodes squashed Izzy James in seconds. After the match The Natural said this Wednesday on Dynamite he's going to give MJF a Texas-sized ass whooping for the ages. He promises to drag him to Hell so he can meet the actual Devil.
The Death Riders cut a backstage promo. PAC said finally there's a trio with the balls to step up to them. They welcome the Undisputed Kingdom's challenge for this Wednesday on Dynamite.
Thunder Rosa defeated Penelope Ford. This was a strong showing for Ford, who nearly put the former AEW Women's Champion down on a couple occasions. Thunder finally connected with the Tijuana Bomb and got the three count. Megan Bayne made her way to the ring after the match and dropped Thunder Rosa with a Fate-5.
AEW showed video of Swerve Strickland and Ricochet getting into a fight at Seattle's Defy wrestling show Friday night.
Ricochet runs into Bun B, the owner of Trill Burgers and good friend of Swerve, backstage. He's serving up some of his burgers. Ricochet tries one, but spits it out and then assaults one of the workers at the table.
AEW Women's Champion Mariah May defeated Shay Karmichael. The Glamour hit a running drop kick before the bell even rang and then put her down with a May Day. She then threw a black shawl on Karmichael and began covering her face in red lip stick, but then Luther returned!
Luther came down to the ring and presented Mariah with a bloody shoe on a tray. She spit in his face and then turned her attention back to Karmichael, but Timeless Toni Storm had taken her place! Storm dropped the champ with a head butt and just missed delivering a Storm Zero on the ring steps.
Backstage we see Lance Archer (Tony Schiavone accidentally called him Lance Storm), Brian Cage and Mark Davis beating up people backstage. It was a test for Davis to see if he'd be willing to get his hands dirty as a member of the Don Callis Family.
Kyle Fletcher defeated Mark Briscoe. It took everything Fletcher had in his arsenal to put down the former Ring of Honor World Champion. Briscoe was busted open in this one, but kept fighting until the very end. Fletcher hit a low blow and a tear drop brainbuster on Briscoe, but he was still able to kick out at two.
Mark fought back and ended up delivering a big elbow on Fletcher through a table on the outside and then another in the ring, but Kyle was able to kick out at two. Briscoe attempted a Jay Driller from the top rope, but Fletcher slipped out and gave Mark a brainbuster onto the top turnbuckle for the win.
