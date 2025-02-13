Jon Moxley Will Defend The AEW World Championship Against Cope At Revolution PPV
Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Cope at the AEW Revolution PPV event on March 9.
This week on AEW Dynamite, Cope and Jay White stole the briefcase that Moxley has been carrying around for months. Inside it is the AEW World Championship belt that Moxley holds.
In the main event segment of the show, Cope and White brought the briefcase to the ring and threatened to open it unless Moxley agreed to face Cope for the world championship at Revolution. Cope had been angling to get that match from Moxley for weeks.
Moxley said that because he loved the AEW World Championship and was the keeper of it, he would accept the match. After he did, Moxley told Cope that he would break his neck during the match on PPV.
MORE: Jon Moxley Reveals Why He Keeps The AEW Title Belt In A Briefcase: "This Is A Petting Zoo?"
Other matches for AEW Revolution have not been announced at this time. The show will take place from inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Revolution has been a pillar event for AEW since the company began in 2019.
Moxley has been the AEW World Champion since November of 2024. He defeated Bryan Danielson to win the belt for a record fourth time.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Dynamite Results (2/12/24): MJF And Page Brawl, Hurt Business Retain Tag Titles, Moxley Answers Cope
Freddie Prinze Jr Predicts How John Cena's WWE Career Will End
WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre WrestleMania Plans Under Evaluation, Former AEW Stars WWE Bound?
Tiffany Stratton Teases Unique WWE Women's Championship Belt