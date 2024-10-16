AEW Dynamite Preview (10/16/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW Dynamite is back on it's normal night this week and a big show is in the works coming off of AEW WrestleDream this past Saturday night. The full-time wrestling career of Bryan Danielson is now over after he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. What could possibly be on the Champion's mind now that he has the gold and the Blackpool Combat Club is officially a united front?
It's also all about the BOOM as Adam Cole makes his return to Dynamite at the SAP Center in San Jose. It's been over a year since Cole has been able to wrestle. Will he be looking for a fight against MJF later tonight?
Mercedes Moné, Jay White, Christian Cage, The Elite and Shelton Benjamin are all in action tonight as well.
Here is everything you can expect tonight on AEW Dynamite:
Match Card (Announced):
Jay White vs. Christian Cage
Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush
TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. Queen Aminata
The Conglomeration vs The Elite
FTR vs. The Learning Tree
Adam Cole returns to Dynamite
An appearance from the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been announced
Jay White seeks revenge when he battles Christian Cage
On the heels of a huge win over Hangman Adam Page at WrestleDream, Jay White is looking for a measure of revenge against the second man who cost him an opportunity at winning the Owen Hart Foundational Tournament. The Switchblade will take on Christian Cage in one-on-one action, but he may need to keep his head on a swivel as the Hangman is not likely going to just accept his defeat and move on.
Shelton Benjamin makes his AEW in-ring debut against Lio Rush
The Hurt Syndicate spoiled Lio Rush's big announcement that he has officially re-signed with AEW and now he's out to prove he's someone that's not to be taken lightly. Rush will battle Shelton Benjamin in his AEW in-ring debut. Given the history he has with both competitors, could this be the time and place that Bobby Lashley makes his much anticipated All Elite Wrestling debut?
Queen Aminata wants a piece of Mercedes Moné after their run-in backstage at WrestleDream
Queen Aminata is out to teach the TBS Champion a thing or two about respect. After Mercedes Moné completely dismissed her backstage at AEW WrestleDream, Aminata will get her hands on the CEO tonight on Dynamite. A win could earn her a shot at either of Moné's Championships at some point down the line.
The Top Guys are set for a fight on Wednesday night when FTR takes on the Learning Tree
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler return to Dynamite to pick up where their good friend Mark Briscoe left off. The ROH World Champion picked up a huge win when defeated Chris Jericho last Saturday night, now FTR looks to chop down the rest of the Learning Tree in a tag team match that will assist with Hurricane relief efforts in the southeast.
The Elite looks to keep rolling against The Conglomeration
Kyle O'Reilly wanted a shot at Kazuchika Okada and his Continental Championship, but their backstage brawl at WrestleDream has now landed The Conglomeration a shot at the Rainmaker and The Young Bucks when they throw down in trios action Wednesday night. Can the Elite keep their momentum rolling as they battle to keep control of AEW?
Adam Cole is back on Dynamite after his surprise return at WrestleDream
Adam Cole has missed over a year of action after suffering a freak foot injury running to the ring to help MJF. Saturday night at WrestleDream Cole ran toward Max once again but this time to save Daniel Garcia from his former best friend and now bitter enemy. Will it be all about the boom when Adam Cole returns to Dynamite, or will MJF emerge to confront his old pal?
Nobody is safe with Jon Moxley at the top of the AEW food chain
Jon Moxley is a man of his word. He retired Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream by defeating the American Dragon in brutal fashion and taking the AEW World Championship in the process. Now that Danielson is out of the picture, it's anyone's guess as to what's next on the agenda for the Blackpool Combat Club as they seek to 'save' All Elite Wrestling.
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
What time does AEW Dynamite start?
Time: 9 pm EST (8 pm CST)
What channel is AEW Dynamite on?
TV Channel: TBS
Where can I stream AEW Dynamite?
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV
