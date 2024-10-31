AEW Dynamite Results (10/30/24): Bobby Lashley Debuts, New Tag Team Champions Crowned, Young Bucks Quit
Bobby Lashley is All Elite.
Lashley made his debut on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite after the Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin main event match. Strickland defeated Benjamin cleanly, but as he was celebrating, MVP made a call on his cell phone. From there, the lights went out Lashley's music hit, and the former WWE Champion walked out to the ring.
In the ring, Lashley stood face-to-face with Strickland and then attacked him from behind along with Benjamin and MVP. Lashley put Strickland in a full nelson hold, but eventually released it due to security and AEW officials running down to the ring to break things up. MVP grabbed a microphone and yelled "guess who's back in business" as the show went off the air.
In other news, Private Party became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions in a stellar, action packed match against The Young Bucks this week. Private Party put their career as a team on the line for the opportunity at a title shot and delivered when all their chips were in the middle.
After the loss, The Young Bucks placed the tag title belts in the hands of Private Party and then left the ring. Later, they were shown packing up their stuff and leaving the arena. Matt Jackson declared that he and Nick were going to be working from home because AEW was too out of control.
That lack of control stemmed from the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club destroyed Brandon Cutler once The Young Bucks left the arena. Earlier in the show, they brawled with Orange Cassidy, a returning Darby Allin, Dark Order, and others after Moxley accepted Cassidy's challenge for a world championship match at Full Gear on November 23.
Cassidy opened the show in the ring with a promo that addressed Moxley's attack on a helpless Chuck Taylor last week. Cassidy said being a leader wasn't his style, but that he was the only one in the locker room that fully understood how dangerous Moxley was.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (10/30/24)
- Adam Cole defeated Buddy Matthews
- Private Party defeated The Young Bucks to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships
- Kris Statlander defeated Kamille
- Swerve Strickland defeated Shelton Benjamin
