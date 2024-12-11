AEW Dynamite Preview (12/11/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
A loaded special edition AEW Dynamite is on tap as "Winter Is Coming" occurs from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.
The featured match is Death Rider members, AEW Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and Trios titlist PAC, battling newfound friends Jay White and Orange Cassidy.
The show also has two Continental Classic Gold League matches with Will Ospreay taking on Death Rider member Claudio Castagnoli and Ricochet goes one-on-one with Brody King.
MORE: Starrcast To Return For AEW All In Texas
Also, Mariah May puts the AEW Women's title on the line against former best friend Mina Shirakawa and Adam Cole takes on Kyle O'Reilly, with the winner facing MJF at Worlds End on Dec. 30 for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.
Moxley defeated Orange Cassidy at November's Full Gear. But it didn't come without controversy as Wheeler Yuta interfered to help his fellow Death Rider retain the gold. Post-match Cassidy was getting beaten down when White along with Adam Page came down to make the save.
Then, on last week's Dynamite, White and Cassidy helped each other out and thwarted off an attempted attack by the Death Riders.
Can the two former AEW world title challengers get along long enough to get the much needed victory?
Here is everything you need to know about this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.
Match Card (Announced):
Jon Moxley and PAC vs. Jay White and Orange Cassidy
Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Brody King
Continental Classic Gold League Match: Ricochet vs. Brody King
AEW Women's Title Match: Mariah May (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
Winner Faces MJF At World's End For The Dynamite Diamond Ring: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
What channel is AEW Dynamite on?
TV Channel: TBS
Where can I stream AEW Dynamite?
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV