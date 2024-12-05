AEW Dynamite Results (12/4/24): Continental Classic Continues, Cole And O'Reilly Win Battle Royal, White Beats PAC
The AEW Continental Classic Tournament continued with two major matches on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
The show opened with a Blue League match between Shelton Benjamin and Kyle Fletcher. The match went back and forth with Benjamin connecting with his patented triple German suplex move near the end, but Fletcher was able to overcome. In the end, he rolled Benjamin up into a pin and then held onto the ropes for leverage to earn the victory. After the match, Fletcher bolted from the ring with Don Callis.
Jay White got a major victory on Dynamite this week -- one that should position him for a future shot at the AEW World Championship. After weeks of being attacked by The Death Riders, White defeated PAC in a singles match with his Blade Runner finisher.
When the match ended, White was attacked by Wheeler Yuta and then Jon Moxley. As the assault on White went on, Adam Page walked out to the ring and stood toe to toe with Moxley. With Moxley distracted, Orange Cassidy -- disguised as a cameraman -- attacked Mox from behind.
Eventually, he, White, and Page surrounded Moxley and each hit their signature move on him. The audience roared as the group of top AEW babyfaces turned the tables on the heel world champion.
Adam Cole is one step closer to his match with MJF, but will have to go through his best friend to get it. Cole and Kyle O'Reilly were the final two men standing during the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal. Since they were the final two, they will now have square off in a singles match next week on the Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite. The winner of that match will face MJF with the Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line at the Worlds End PPV on December 28.
In the main event, Claudio Castagnoli defeated Brody King in a Continental Classic Gold League match. Both men battled all over the ringside area. In the end, Castagnoli had the referee distracted and hit King with a low kick below the belt. Castagnoli immediately jumped on King, connected with the Neutralizer for the win. Castagnoli now leads the Gold League with six points.
Full AEW Dynamite Match Results (12/4/24)
- Kyle Fletcher defeated Shelton Benjamin in a Continental Classic Blue League Match
- Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly win the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale
- Swerve Strickland defeated Max Caster
- Jay White defeated PAC
- Anna Jay defeated Penelope Ford
