AEW Dynamite Preview (3/12/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
This week's edition of AEW Dynamite will try to capitalize on the momentum coming out of one of the best PPV events in company history.
AEW Revolution this past Sunday night was an outstanding show filled with Match of the Year caliber matches. Now, AEW looks ahead to their Dynasty PPV event — which occurs in less than one month in Philadelphia, PA.
This week's Dynamite show should start giving us some clues as to the direction for Dynasty, and one match in particular that seems logical revolves around the AEW World Championship.
Jon Moxley retained the title this past Sunday at Revolution in a match with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. The bout was originally scheduled to be against just Cope, but Christian cashed in his championship opportunity and joined the match near its closing bell.
Moxley used the bulldog choke to take out Christian and retain the title. Will Copeland feel he deserves another chance at the title since he didn't technically lose? He might, but someone else is in line for the next big match on PPV.
Swerve Strickland was victorious in a number one contendership match over Ricochet. Moxley vs. Strickland would seem like the most logical choice to main event Dynasty in Philadelphia, and we'll likely get some movement in that direction this week on Dynamite.
AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm retained her title in what looked to be a feud-ending match against Mariah May at Revolution. Who will step up as the champ's next challenger?
Speaking of feud-ending matches, Will Ospreay was victorious in the rubber match against his old friend Kyle Fletcher at Revolution. Their cage match will likely go down as one of the greatest in history. What's next for Ospreay?
Kenny Omega captured singles gold once against at Revolution, defeating Konosuke Takeshita in an outstanding match for the AEW International Championship. Omega will be live on Dynamite this week.
AEW Dynamite Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Save Mart Center, Fresno, California
How to Watch AEW Dynamite:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
New AEW International Champion Kenny Omega will speak.
MJF will speak following his loss to "Hangman" Adam Page.
International Championship Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero
International Championship Eliminator Tournament: Mystery Opponent vs. The Beast Mortos
