Latest On Masha Slamovich's TNA Status [Exclusive]

Earlier this year, allegations surfaced about Masha Slamovich and her former partner, independent wrestler AKIRA, leading to the release of countless screenshots and images from a friend close to the situation.

This would result in Slamovich being removed from TNA television, last competing on the September 18th episode of Impact. Her most recent match would be on an independent show in Austria on September 20th, which aired late last month.

At the time, a spokesperson for TNA revealed to The Takedown on SI that the company had opened an investigation into the matter, saying: "We take any allegations like this very seriously, and have begun an internal investigation."

After severe backlash from the allegations made on social media, Slamovich would respond, taking responsibility while claiming the relationship was "toxic and mutually destructive."

Following the allegations and her months of absence, it was noticed today that Slamovich was removed from the TNA roster page.

The Takedown On SI's Jon Alba has now confirmed that Slamovich "is not currently with the company, but leadership plans to touch base with her and regroup in 2026."

Some noticed that Masha Slamovich was removed from the TNA website.



I'm told she is not currently with the company, but leadership plans to touch base with her and regroup in 2026. TNA had previously launched an investigation after a former partner accused her of abuse. #TNA — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 9, 2025

MORE: TNA President Carlos Silva Reveals How Long AMC Was In On TNA's Media Rights (Exclusive)

Does Masha Slamovich fit in TNA currently?

TNA seems to be doing quite well for itself, recently striking a television deal with AMC while also building a rather stacked roster with the inclusion of many WWE stars making the jump to the promotion.

Lei Ying Lee just captured the TNA Knockouts World Championship for the first time, taking the belt from Kelani Jordan back at NXT Gold Rush, while several other names are waiting for their shot at the gold.

Kelani Jordan is the TNA Knockouts World Champion and the leader of Team TNA at NXT Showdown. | TNA Wrestling

The TNA Knockouts division is stacked with talent such as Indi Hartwell, Tasha Steelz, Steph de Lander, and countless others.

The outcome of Slamovich's investigation hasn't been publicly confirmed by TNA yet, and most of the independent dates she had scheduled were quickly removed following the controversy. With negotiations between TNA and Slamovich set for sometime next year, fans will have to wait and see whether she returns to the promotion or not.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Logan Paul Reveals Original Travis Scott WWE Match Plans

Andrade Comments On Potential AEW Match With Kenny Omega

John Cena Discusses Original Plans For The Rock And Travis Scott Union

WWE Is Reportedly Set To Call Up NXT Talent — Here's Who It Should Be