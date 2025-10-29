AEW Dynamite Preview (10/29/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Expect monsters, goblins and ghouls tonight for a special Fright Night Dynamite in Edinburg, Texas.
The card features several Halloween-themed matches, including two Fright Night 4-Way Fights and a Trick Or Treat tornado tag team match. Outside of all the spooky fun, some serious conversations will be had for one of AEW's most dominant factions.
For weeks, the tension between AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita has transitioned into a full-blown firestorm, despite Don Callis' best efforts to get the two champions to get along.
Tonight, Callis will host a summit for his ever growing family in hopes of getting everyone on the same page. Will Don Callis be able to get Okada and Takeshita to bury the hatchet, or will the growing hatred between the Alpha and the Rainmaker threaten to tear the Don Callis Family apart?
The AEW Women's World Tag Team Title Tournament begins
The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament officially kicks off tonight with a quarterfinal match as Queen Aminata and Jamie Hayter take on the Sisters of Sin, Julia Hart and Skye Blue.
Last week, Hayter and Aminata won a 4-way tag team match to earn the right to choose their opponents for the first round of the tournament. The Triangle of Madness has been a repeated thorn in Hayter and Aminata's sides for months, and they're looking to gain some revenge and advance in the tournament all at the same time.
Can they pull it off, or will the Sisters of Sin thrive on an extra spooky edition of AEW TV?
Death Riders in action
There's nothing more frightening than a dash of death, and the Death Riders are bringing it to Dynamite with their members active in two matches on the card.
The rivalry between The Conglomeration and the Death Riders as Jon Moxley goes one-on-one with Kyle O'Reilly in a rematch from last week. Their previous match ended in a DQ when Moxley opted to punch the referee rather than fight his way out of O'Reilly's submission. The cheap shot was the latest in a growing trend of Moxley taking the cowardly route when he doesn't have his stablemates in his corner. Will tonight's match have a different result?
Former rivals-turned-teammates Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta will be in Trick Or Treat tornado tag team action versus Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy. With Allin and Cassidy still committed to taking down the Death Riders, can the unlikely team of Garcia and Yuta keep them at bay?
Fright Night 4-Way Fights
Two Fright Night 4-Way Fights are scheduled tonight with major implications for Full Gear. The first is for a shot at the AEW Men's World Championship at Full Gear and features Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, Samoa Joe, and Hook battling for the right to challenge Hangman Adam Page in Newark. Bobby Lashley and Ricochet are both vying for their first opportunity at AEW's top title. Hook hasn't challenged for the title since Samoa Joe was the champion.
Speaking of Samoa Joe, he has plenty of unfinished business with Hangman Page after The Opps' surprise attack on the world champion at WrestleDream. With each man having different motivations, only time will tell which competitor will walk out of Fright Night Dynamite with a ticket to Full Gear.
To determine the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team titles, FTR, JetSpeed, Jurassic Express, and the Young Bucks will face off to challenge Brodido for the gold at Full Gear. Every team involved, except for JetSpeed, has stood atop the tag team division as its champions.
However, all four teams are eager to be champions, whether it's the first or fourth time. Which team will inch closer to making it a reality?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
Don Callis Family Summit
Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) in an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal
Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Hook in a Fright Night 4-Way Fight to challenge Hangman Adam Page for the AEW Men's World Championship at Full Gear
FTR vs. Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Jurassic Express in a Fright Night 4-Way Fight to challenge Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear
Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta in a Trick Or Treat Tornado Tag Match
Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly
