AEW Revolution 2026: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW has arrived in the City of Angels for the first PPV of 2026 and one of the biggest shows of the year, AEW Revolution.

The main card kicks off at 8 p.m. EST on HBO Max and other PPV providers, including the new myAEW streaming service for international fans.

Ahead of the main show, the Zero Hour pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. EST and stream live on YouTube and HBO Max. The lineup features some major matches, including Willow Nightingale versus Lena Kross for the TBS Championship and a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale for the AEW National Championship.

The main event of Revolution is MJF versus "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship. AEW Women's World Champion Thekla will face off with the former champion Kris Statlander in a two-out-of-three falls match. Plus, FTR will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks.

Keep reading for a full preview of everything we know about AEW Revolution in Los Angeles, California.

MJF vs. Hangman Adam Page (c) in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship

All Elite Wrestling

Since AEW's beginning, MJF and Hangman have been positioned as the promotion's main antagonist and protagonist, serving as mirrors to each other's greatest strengths and weaknesses. In the third and most consequential match of their trilogy, they'll put everything on the line in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship.

The previous two matches at last year's Revolution and Forbidden Door London were won by Hangman, who has promised that if he doesn't win tonight, he will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again. The rivalry has only grown more personal in recent weeks after MJF cost Hangman and JetSpeed the AEW World Trios Championships. A scheduled press conference between MJF and Hangman on the final AEW Dynamite before Revolution ended in a chaotic brawl.

Can MJF defeat Hangman in his signature Texas Death Match and end Hangman's hopes of ever being AEW's top champion again, or will the cowboy's experience be the difference maker in clinching the AEW World Championship for the third time?

Thekla (c) vs. Kris Statlander in a Two Out Of Three Falls Match for the AEW Women's World Championship

All Elite Wrestling

In February, Thekla defeated Kris Statlander in a strap match to become the new AEW Women's World Champion. Stalander had beaten her once before, bringing their singles record to 1-1. Tonight, their rivalry will have a definitive winner when both women collide in a two-out-of-three falls match, the first in the history of AEW's women's division.

Since becoming champion, Thekla has called Statlander the "past" of the AEW women's division and has consistently provoked Statlander with verbal and physical attacks. On the final episode of AEW Collision before Revolution, Statlander decided to play some mind games of her own and hand Thekla a belt to whip her with, implying that she's undaunted by the pain that Thekla and the Triangle of Madness have inflicted on her in the past.

Will Thekla be able to defeat Kris Statlander twice to retain the AEW Women's World Championship, or will Statlander overcome the odds to hold gold once more?

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship

All Elite Wrestling

The Death Riders and Don Callis Family have been feuding for months, and at the center of it has been Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita. In their previous encounter, they wrestled to a time limit draw at AEW Grand Slam Australia. Neither man was satisfied with an inconclusive finish, so tonight's rematch will have no time limit.

Despite the bad blood between the two factions, Takeshita has been firm about wanting to win matches without outside interference, even refusing to attack Moxley with a steel chair this past Wednesday when it was offered by his fellow Don Callis Family members. With a time limit no longer being a factor, will it be Jon Moxley or Konosuke Takeshita that walks out of Revolution with the Continental Championship?

FTR (c) vs. Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

All Elite Wrestling

The latest chapter of the rivalry between AEW's greatest tag teams is more personal than it has ever been. The last time AEW was in the Young Bucks' backyard, FTR attacked their family in the audience on AEW Collision. FTR has most of the momentum heading into Revolution. They successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships last week versus The Rascalz and stood tall on Dynamite after defeating the Young Bucks and Mark Briscoe in trios competition.

However, you can never count out the Young Bucks, especially in Southern California. With a match that's guaranteed to send shockwaves throughout the tag team division, can FTR retain the titles and further support their claim of being the best tag team of their generation, or will the Young Bucks secure a record-breaking fourth reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions?

Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, & Mark Davis) vs. Místico & JetSpeed for the AEW World Trios Championships

All Elite Wrestling

Even though JetSpeed and "Hangman" Adam Page lost the AEW World Trios Championships on Dynamite two weeks ago, Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey still have their sights set on gold. While Hangman is occupied with chasing the AEW World Championship, CMLL's Místico will take his place in the Trios title match.

Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher, and Kazuchika Okada have been on the same page since becoming champions, while cracks have begun to show among JetSpeed. Can Knight and Bailey get back on track at Revolution, or with the Don Callis Family's finest be too much to overcome?

Babes of Wrath vs. Megan Bayne & Lena Kross for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships

All Elite Wrestling

After challenging Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship on Zero Hour, Lena Kross will team up with Megan Bayne to face Babes of Wrath for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships on the main card. Kross joined forces with Bayne and Penelope Ford at Grand Slam Australia, and now that Ford is out with an injury, it'll be Bayne and Kross that pursue gold on behalf of their alliance.

With Willow Nightingale and Lena Kross both pulling double duty tonight, will fatigue be a factor for either team? Can the impressive new team of Megan Bayne and Lena Kross stand a chance to dethrone the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions?

Bandido vs. Andrade El Ídolo

All Elite Wrestling

Andrade El Ídolo has had a great year so far in AEW, only losing one match. Bandido was on a similar hot streak of success before a brief injury hiatus. As two of the top luchadores in the world, Bandido and Andrade accepted this match for the bragging rights of being able to call themselves the best and as a launchpad back into the world title picture. Which lucha superstar will get the upper hand in Los Angeles?

Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King

All Elite Wrestling

Who is the most dangerous man in AEW? That's the question that will be answered when the bell rings for Swerve Strickland and Brody King. Both men have tried to prove how "dangerous" they can be. Since leaning back in his meaner self, Swerve has made several attempts to target Brody King's closest allies and hang him with a chain, while King accomplished a rare feat: breaking the steel with his bare hands and handing out a beating to remember. Which man will conquer danger the best?

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

All Elite Wrestling

"Timeless" Toni Storm and Marina Shafir have been at each other's throats since Blood & Guts, but Storm has promised that Revolution will be the final chapter in their story. Two of AEW's toughest women will finally clash in a singles match, and everyone, including Orange Cassidy, Mina Shirakawa, and the Death Riders, will be banned from ringside. Will Storm pull off a big victory for the second Revolution in a row, or will Marina Shafir prove to be a problem she can't solve?

Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy, & Darby Allin vs. The Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd & Clark Connors)

All Elite Wrestling

For weeks, Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin have been battling with Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors. Most recently, David Finlay made his AEW debut to join forces with his former Bullet Club War Dog teammates, while Roderick Strong returned to support Darby and OC. The Dogs will face their toughest challenge in AEW so far by trying to end this ongoing war in tornado trios action. Can they finish the job, or will Strong, Cassidy, and Allin throw a wrench in their AEW PPV debut?

AEW Revolution date:

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

AEW Revolution time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

AEW Revolution location:

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch AEW Revolution 2026:

Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on Triller & MyAEW.

AEW Revolution Card (Announced):

MJF vs. Hangman Adam Page (c) in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship (If Hangman loses, he can never challenge for the AEW World Championship again)

Thekla (c) vs. Kris Statlander in a Two Out Of Three Falls Match for the AEW Women's World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship (No time limit)

FTR (c) vs. Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, & Mark Davis) vs. Místico & JetSpeed for the AEW World Trios Championships

Babes of Wrath vs. Megan Bayne & Lena Kross for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships

Bandido vs. Andrade El Ídolo

Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir (Everyone is banned from ringside)

Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy, & Darby Allin vs. The Dogs (David Finlay, Gabe Kidd & Clark Connors) in a Tornado Trios Match

Zero Hour

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royale for the AEW National Championship

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Lena Kross for the TBS Championship

Boom & Doom vs. The Infantry