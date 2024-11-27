Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Dynamite Preview (11/27/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

The Continental Classic and aftermath of a chaotic AEW Full Gear is upon us.

Dariel Figueroa

@AEW

AEW Dynamite, AEW's flagship show, is back this week with the kickoff to the second-annual Continental Classic round-robin tournament. Also, we'll see the fallout from a chaotic AEW Full Gear PPV.

Three matches in the AEW Continental Classic will occur tonight. Former indie rivals Claudio Castagnoli and Ricochet will clash. You best believe these two will steal the show tonight with their classic power versus speed matchup. Pro Wrestling NOAH alums Shelton Benjamin and Mark Briscoe will also fight for points on the CC board. In the third tournament match, Darby Allin and Brody King will run it back on their fantastically bloody feud.

In addition, Ring of Honor World Champion, Chris Jericho, and Tomohiro Ishii will go blow for blow (because it's Ishii) in a rematch. Will The Stone Pitbull be able to dethrone The Learning Tree?

Chaos reigned over the ending of AEW Full Gear this past weekend. Orange Cassidy lost his World Title match against Jon Moxley. Seemingly half of the AEW roster brawled afterward with Christian Cage, Darby Allin, Jay White, and Adam Page making notable appearances. What will happen tonight with all these men in the same building for AEW Dynamite?

Here is everything you can expect tonight on AEW Dynamite:

Match Card (Announced):

Shelton Benjamin vs. Mark Briscoe

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricochet

Darby Allin vs Brody King

Ring of Honor World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs Tomohiro Ishii

How To Watch AEW Dynamite

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

What channel is AEW Dynamite on?

TV Channel: TBS

Where can I stream AEW Dynamite?

Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV

Recommended

AEW Full Gear 2024 Live Blog: Full Results As Jon Moxley Retains World Title And New Challengers Emerge

Ricky Starks Pulled from Upcoming GCW Appearances by AEW [Report]

Retired NFL Star Jason Kelce Speaks On His WrestleMania XL Appearance

Published
Dariel Figueroa
DARIEL FIGUEROA

Dariel Figueroa joined On SI and The Takedown in 2024. He previously served as senior features writer at Uproxx, and has written for Heavy, Fansided, and Paste. Figueroa graduated with a double bachelor’s from Rowan University in journalism and multimedia production, respectively. You can follow him on X (fmr. Twitter) @figgyflow.

Home/AEW