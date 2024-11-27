AEW Dynamite Preview (11/27/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW Dynamite, AEW's flagship show, is back this week with the kickoff to the second-annual Continental Classic round-robin tournament. Also, we'll see the fallout from a chaotic AEW Full Gear PPV.
Three matches in the AEW Continental Classic will occur tonight. Former indie rivals Claudio Castagnoli and Ricochet will clash. You best believe these two will steal the show tonight with their classic power versus speed matchup. Pro Wrestling NOAH alums Shelton Benjamin and Mark Briscoe will also fight for points on the CC board. In the third tournament match, Darby Allin and Brody King will run it back on their fantastically bloody feud.
In addition, Ring of Honor World Champion, Chris Jericho, and Tomohiro Ishii will go blow for blow (because it's Ishii) in a rematch. Will The Stone Pitbull be able to dethrone The Learning Tree?
Chaos reigned over the ending of AEW Full Gear this past weekend. Orange Cassidy lost his World Title match against Jon Moxley. Seemingly half of the AEW roster brawled afterward with Christian Cage, Darby Allin, Jay White, and Adam Page making notable appearances. What will happen tonight with all these men in the same building for AEW Dynamite?
Here is everything you can expect tonight on AEW Dynamite:
Match Card (Announced):
Shelton Benjamin vs. Mark Briscoe
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ricochet
Darby Allin vs Brody King
Ring of Honor World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs Tomohiro Ishii
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
What channel is AEW Dynamite on?
TV Channel: TBS
Where can I stream AEW Dynamite?
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV
