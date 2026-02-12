Ricochet Pushes Back on the Idea That AEW Has Too Many Championships

Modern professional wrestling has been criticized for having too many titles, with many believing that too many championships dilute their importance.

Looking at All Elite Wrestling (excluding Ring of Honor), there are five men's singles titles alone. WWE has a similar issue with eight across every brand, nine including the NXT Heritage Cup.

Ricochet on why having more titles is a good thing

Ricochet makes his first address as the inaugural AEW National Champion tonight on Collision | All Elite Wrestling

Ricochet is the inaugural and current holder of AEW's newest men's singles title, the AEW National Championship. The belt was established as a title that could be defended across other promotions, a stipulation also used for the AEW International Championship.

Speaking with Rob Wolkenbrod of Forbes, Ricochet offered some solid reasoning on why having another title in a company already stacked with championships isn't a bad thing.

"At the end of the day, say what you want, we’re all prizefighters. We’re fighting for a prize. You’re fighting for something. So I think adding another prize to the pot is only good for the fighters, giving them something to fight for. Especially when you have so many guys from the bottom to the top, everybody is so good." Ricochet

Ricochet does point out the pressure of making a brand new title have legacy and relevance while competing against the other championships that make up AEW.

Non-AEW titles taking up space

Another point to add is the fact that titles from outside the promotion will sometimes be defended on AEW television. While it isn't often, some stars like Claudio Castagnoli and, earlier this year, Konosuke Takeshita, held major titles from other promotions that have been showcased in AEW.

TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will make history once again by participating in the first-ever Women's Blood & Guts. | All Elite Wrestling

Mercedes Moné is coming off an incredible run that saw her capture numerous championships across promotions such as CMLL, BestYa, APAC, PTW, and many more. Plenty of those titles would see matches contested in AEW, giving more fuel to the criticism of too many championships in one company.

As with anything, there are pros and cons to this situation, and Ricochet makes a great point that it's another prize for wrestlers to compete for. It also helps put eyes on other companies and wrestlers who could use the exposure of working with a much larger promotion.

