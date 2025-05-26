Hangman Adam Page Wins 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament At AEW Double Or Nothing
Adam Page is the winner of the 2025 men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament.
Page defeated Will Ospreay in a classic match at AEW Double or Nothing and now has earned a world championship match against Jon Moxley at AEW All In this summer.
Page and Ospreay battled and exchanged numerous strikes throughout the match. The countered counters, hit high spots, and even used tables to try and earn the win. At one point in the match, Page attempted to hit Ospreay with a Dead Eye through the announce table, but the table broke before they could execute the move.
Ospreay and Page promised a gunfight and delivered one in the ring when both lined up and raced toward the middle of the ring to hit their signature move -- Ospreay the Hidden Blade and Page the Buckshot Lariat. Page won the fight and crushed Ospreay with the lariat. Soon after, Ospreay got his shot in.
MORE: AEW Double Or Nothing 2025: Swerve Strickland Uses New Weaponized Shoe To Win Anarchy In The Arena
The finish saw Page pin Ospreay after a clean Buckshot Lariat. Page had countered Ospreay's attempt of a One Winged Angel and was then able to position himself for the move. He nailed it and covered Ospreay for the win.
After the match, Page celebrated, but then hit the ring to shake Ospreay's hand. Ospreay was dejected, but shook Page's hand.
Earlier in the show, Mercedes Mone won the women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament and will head to All In for her world championship match against Toni Storm.
AEW All In is live from Globe Life Field in Texas on July 12. The two world title matches are the only matches announced for the show at this time.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
Episodes of AEW Dynamite & Collision Will Air Back-To-Back Multiple Nights In June
Willow Nightingale Explains The Significance Of Being In Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing (Exclusive)
Huge Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches Announced For Monday's Episode Of WWE Raw