AEW Reportedly Signs Top International Free Agent To Contract
Thekla has reportedly signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.
A new report from FIghtful Select indicates that after planning a move to the United States for a long time, Thekla will be joining AEW. The deal has been in the works for a while and WWE was also interested in the star free agent.
Thekla wrapped up her time with the Stardom promotion at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom 2025. After losing her final match, she was supposed to join the Cosmic Angels faction, but attacked the Stardom president instead. Because of that she was fired from the promotion. Thekla began her career in Stardom in 2021.
Thekla joins a thriving women's division in AEW and one that is stacked with talent like Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Jaime Hayter, Mariah May, and more -- each of whom make great opponents for Thekla.
Thekla is a former SWA World Champion and Goddess of Stardom Champion in the Stardom Joshi promotion in Japan.
